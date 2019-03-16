LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
PM Modi Urges Supporters to Take 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' Pledge

Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor let himself be corrupted.

Updated:March 16, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
File photo of PM Narendra Modi during a rally. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged his supporters to take the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' (I too am a watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

"Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter.




He also posted a three-minute video to drive home his message. The video shows a diverse line-up of Indian citizens proud to be the chowkidars of their own homes, and ultimately, of the country.

It also invites ordinary citizens to take the oral pledge. This time around, the social media-savvy BJP will be using a new online feature of Twitter, called conversation cards on Twitter. Supporters will get a personalised Twitter message from the PM upon taking the pledge and supporting the campaign.

Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor let himself be corrupted.

The move is likely to take some sheen off the opposition’s campaign claiming irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the Modi government has rejected.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
