English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Urges Supporters to Take 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' Pledge
Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor let himself be corrupted.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi during a rally. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged his supporters to take the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' (I too am a watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.
"Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter.
He also posted a three-minute video to drive home his message. The video shows a diverse line-up of Indian citizens proud to be the chowkidars of their own homes, and ultimately, of the country.
It also invites ordinary citizens to take the oral pledge. This time around, the social media-savvy BJP will be using a new online feature of Twitter, called conversation cards on Twitter. Supporters will get a personalised Twitter message from the PM upon taking the pledge and supporting the campaign.
Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor let himself be corrupted.
The move is likely to take some sheen off the opposition’s campaign claiming irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the Modi government has rejected.
"Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter.
Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019
But, I am not alone.
Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar.
Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar.
Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar
He also posted a three-minute video to drive home his message. The video shows a diverse line-up of Indian citizens proud to be the chowkidars of their own homes, and ultimately, of the country.
It also invites ordinary citizens to take the oral pledge. This time around, the social media-savvy BJP will be using a new online feature of Twitter, called conversation cards on Twitter. Supporters will get a personalised Twitter message from the PM upon taking the pledge and supporting the campaign.
Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor let himself be corrupted.
The move is likely to take some sheen off the opposition’s campaign claiming irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the Modi government has rejected.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 5 Times Kim Kardashian Imitated Naomi Campbell's '90s Runway Looks
- Vidya Balan Willing To Star in Sridevi Biopic: Will Need a Lot of Guts, But I'll Do it as a Tribute
- New Zealand Shooting: Indian Cricket Community Stands with Bangladesh Team, Condemns Attack
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Rehashing Songs Is a Fad That Should Go Away, Says Amit Trivedi
- Paytm Payments Bank Launches Mobile App For Android, iOS
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results