PM Modi Visits Belur Math, to Spend Night at Ramakrishna Mission Headquarters

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Saturday evening reached the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, to spend the night there and he is likely to meditate at the temple of Swami Vivekananda on Sunday, the birth anniversary of the monk.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the city, was earlier scheduled to stay at the Raj Bhavan here.

After reaching Belur Math, located in neighbouring Howrah district across the Hooghly river, the prime minister met RKM president Swami Smaranananda.

Modi was received by senior monks of the order after he reached Belur taking the river route from Kolkata.

On Sunday morning, Modi is likely to meditate at the Swamiji's temple at the Math and participate in the morning prayer meeting scheduled on the math premises.

The link between the prime minister and the Ramakrishna Mission goes back to mid-60s when a teenager Modi, inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, had arrived at the Mission's Rajkot branch in Gujarat and expressed the desire to join the order.

