PM Modi Visits Belur Math, to Spend Night at Ramakrishna Mission Headquarters
On Sunday morning, PM Narendra Modi is likely to meditate at Swamiji's temple at the Math and participate in the morning prayer meeting scheduled on the math premises.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with RKM president Swami Smaranananda and other monks at Belur Math on Saturday. (News18)
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Saturday evening reached the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, to spend the night there and he is likely to meditate at the temple of Swami Vivekananda on Sunday, the birth anniversary of the monk.
Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the city, was earlier scheduled to stay at the Raj Bhavan here.
After reaching Belur Math, located in neighbouring Howrah district across the Hooghly river, the prime minister met RKM president Swami Smaranananda.
Modi was received by senior monks of the order after he reached Belur taking the river route from Kolkata.
On Sunday morning, Modi is likely to meditate at the Swamiji's temple at the Math and participate in the morning prayer meeting scheduled on the math premises.
The link between the prime minister and the Ramakrishna Mission goes back to mid-60s when a teenager Modi, inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, had arrived at the Mission's Rajkot branch in Gujarat and expressed the desire to join the order.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Delhi High Court Directs Makers of Chhapaak to Give Credit to Lawyer
- Tanhaji Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Film Has the Best VFX in Hindi Cinema Till Date
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Users Sign Petition Against Company for Delayed Android 10 Update