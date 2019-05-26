English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
PM Modi Visits Party Office in Ahmedabad's Khanpur Where He 'Learnt a Lot', Recalls Initial Days
Modi was accompanied by BJP national president Amit Shah, state president Jitu Vaghani, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, state home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja and other party leaders.
Modi was accompanied by BJP national president Amit Shah, state president Jitu Vaghani, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, state home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja and other party leaders.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: After leading the BJP to a stupendous victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening visited the Khanpur office of the party here and recalled how he "learnt a lot sitting in a small room" there.
He spent around 20 minutes inside the office. He was accompanied by BJP national president Amit Shah, state president Jitu Vaghani, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, state home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja and other party leaders.
Modi is visiting his home state after the Lok Sabha poll results were announced.
During his speech earlier at JP Chowk outside the office, Modi recalled he spent his initial days in the party at the Khanpur office. The organisational skills he learnt sitting in a small room in this office prepared him for bigger responsibilities, he said.
"I remember that in 2012, after winning the Assembly elections, I had visited this place for a victory rally. I am coming here after seven years," he told the gathering.
"My entire life was spent in the office. Ashokbhai (a veteran BJP leader) used to order 'daal bara' in the evening. And 'sing-chana' (peanuts) would always be there on my table. Journalists would visit and we would have tea. There was no representative of newspapers or TV (from those times) who had not visited this place," he said.
"From here, I got the ‘sanskar' of (learnt about the ways of) the organisation, imbibed organisational skills...learnt a lot sitting in a small room. I kept taking responsibilities that people gave me," he said.
State education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama recalled how in 1987 Modi, as a party general secretary, scripted its victory in the Ahmedabad municipal election.
"Narendra bhai managed to win the entire civic body election for the BJP for the first time in 1987. He single-handedly made BJP win the corporation election," he said.
As a general secretary of the BJP, Modi lived in the Khanpur office for years, party veterans recalled.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
He spent around 20 minutes inside the office. He was accompanied by BJP national president Amit Shah, state president Jitu Vaghani, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, state home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja and other party leaders.
Modi is visiting his home state after the Lok Sabha poll results were announced.
During his speech earlier at JP Chowk outside the office, Modi recalled he spent his initial days in the party at the Khanpur office. The organisational skills he learnt sitting in a small room in this office prepared him for bigger responsibilities, he said.
"I remember that in 2012, after winning the Assembly elections, I had visited this place for a victory rally. I am coming here after seven years," he told the gathering.
"My entire life was spent in the office. Ashokbhai (a veteran BJP leader) used to order 'daal bara' in the evening. And 'sing-chana' (peanuts) would always be there on my table. Journalists would visit and we would have tea. There was no representative of newspapers or TV (from those times) who had not visited this place," he said.
"From here, I got the ‘sanskar' of (learnt about the ways of) the organisation, imbibed organisational skills...learnt a lot sitting in a small room. I kept taking responsibilities that people gave me," he said.
State education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama recalled how in 1987 Modi, as a party general secretary, scripted its victory in the Ahmedabad municipal election.
"Narendra bhai managed to win the entire civic body election for the BJP for the first time in 1987. He single-handedly made BJP win the corporation election," he said.
As a general secretary of the BJP, Modi lived in the Khanpur office for years, party veterans recalled.
Located in Khanpur in Ahmedabad, the BJP headquarters has witnessed many landmark events. It was from here that BJP grew rapidly across Gujarat and won people’s trust.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2019
My visit to the headquarters brought back many memories and gave an opportunity to interact with Karyakartas. pic.twitter.com/8T2qTlXcAe
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hackers Take Down an Entire City's Cyber Infrastructure Using NSA-Made Tool
- Philips 6700 Ambilight Review: You Will Enjoy What You See on The Screen, And Behind it Too
- Priyanka Chopra Makes Heads Turn in Scarlet Velvet Suit for Mariah Carey's Show in London
- Modi 2.0: Interesting Facts About 17th Lok Sabha
- Over Bharat, She Chose USA in 'Nick' of Time: Salman Khan Takes Another Dig at Priyanka Chopra
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results