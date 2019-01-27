English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Vows to Fight Corruption, Says Those Who Looted Country Will be Brought to Justice
The Prime Minister was apparently referring to economic offenders — Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who are wanted in connection with defaulting on huge bank loans. All of them are now abroad.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Madurai: Asserting his government's resolve against corruption and nepotism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured 'justice' against the country's economic offenders and said his 'stir' against graft has prompted a grand alliance of opposition parties.
"Any person who has cheated or looted the country shall be brought to justice. This is regardless of whether he is in India or abroad," he said at a BJP rally here.
The Prime Minister was apparently referring to economic offenders — Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who are wanted in connection with defaulting on huge bank loans. All of them are now abroad.
The union government was taking effective steps to rid the country of corruption and nepotism, he told the well-attended gathering.
"Any person who has cheated or looted the country shall be brought to justice. This is regardless of whether he is in India or abroad," he said.
The union government's effort against corruption has created a 'stir' from Chennai to Delhi, Modi said, adding all those who were used to making 'different bills' in government contracts and welfare schemes, "are now facing the music."
Attacking the proposed 'Mahagatbandhan' of opposition parties that has vowed to dislodge him in the coming Lok Sabha polls, Modi said "that is why they are all coming together."
"They say that keeping aside all other considerations they must unite to remove this watchman. However big a group they form, out of fear and negativity, Narendra Modi will stand firmly with the poor," he said.
He urged the people of Madurai and the youth of Tamil Nadu to reject "these forces of negativity".
Incidentally, MK Stalin-led DMK in Tamil Nadu has been playing an active role in the opposition grouping trying to take shape against the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.
Stalin had last month at a public rally here proposed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the Opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate, though it found a lukewarm response from parties, including Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Earlier this month, he had also attended a mega rally in Kolkata helmed by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, which saw the participation of various opposition parties, but refrained from referring to Gandhi.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Any person who has cheated or looted the country shall be brought to justice. This is regardless of whether he is in India or abroad," he said at a BJP rally here.
The Prime Minister was apparently referring to economic offenders — Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who are wanted in connection with defaulting on huge bank loans. All of them are now abroad.
The union government was taking effective steps to rid the country of corruption and nepotism, he told the well-attended gathering.
"Any person who has cheated or looted the country shall be brought to justice. This is regardless of whether he is in India or abroad," he said.
The union government's effort against corruption has created a 'stir' from Chennai to Delhi, Modi said, adding all those who were used to making 'different bills' in government contracts and welfare schemes, "are now facing the music."
Attacking the proposed 'Mahagatbandhan' of opposition parties that has vowed to dislodge him in the coming Lok Sabha polls, Modi said "that is why they are all coming together."
"They say that keeping aside all other considerations they must unite to remove this watchman. However big a group they form, out of fear and negativity, Narendra Modi will stand firmly with the poor," he said.
He urged the people of Madurai and the youth of Tamil Nadu to reject "these forces of negativity".
Incidentally, MK Stalin-led DMK in Tamil Nadu has been playing an active role in the opposition grouping trying to take shape against the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.
Stalin had last month at a public rally here proposed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the Opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate, though it found a lukewarm response from parties, including Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Earlier this month, he had also attended a mega rally in Kolkata helmed by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, which saw the participation of various opposition parties, but refrained from referring to Gandhi.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Did Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Just Hint at Iron Man's Exit from MCU?
- Board of Politics? 'The Poll' is a New Game Launched Just in Time for Elections
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Pay More Now For Watching TV, or Watch Less Channels
- KL Rahul Falls Cheaply in Comeback Game Against England Lions
- Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Hoist Tricolour in Traditional Outfits on Republic Day
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results