PM Modi Who Advised Youth to Fry ‘Pakoras’ Had to Ultimately Give Quota: Shiv Sena’s Latest Dig at Ally

A day after Parliament approved a Constitution amendment granting 10 percent reservation to the economically weaker sections of the general category, the Shiv Sena warned that the move would prove costly if it had been driven by the elections."When those in power fail on the twin fronts of employment and poverty, they have to play the reservation card," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Thursday.The party also took a jibe at PM’s response to a question on the generation of employment in a TV channel interview early last year.“After the government's 10 percent reservation, will the eligible youth be able to gain anything? The prime minister, who had advised youth to fry 'pakodas' (snack), had to eventually give 10 per cent reservation to the economically backward classes," it quipped.According to the Sena, in 2018 2.8 crore people had applied for 90 lakh jobs in Railways and four lakh people for 1,137 positions in the Mumbai Police, with many of the applicants having more educational qualifications than required"In the last two years, job opportunities have decreased instead of increasing and about 1.5 crore to two crore jobs have been lost due to decisions like demonetisation and GST implementation. There is a feeling of helplessness among youth," the Marathi publication said.