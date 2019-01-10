English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Who Advised Youth to Fry ‘Pakoras’ Had to Ultimately Give Quota: Shiv Sena’s Latest Dig at Ally
The party's criticism came a day after the Parliament approved a Constitution amendment granting 10 percent reservation to the economically weaker sections of the general category.
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Loading...
Mumbai: A day after Parliament approved a Constitution amendment granting 10 percent reservation to the economically weaker sections of the general category, the Shiv Sena warned that the move would prove costly if it had been driven by the elections.
"When those in power fail on the twin fronts of employment and poverty, they have to play the reservation card," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Thursday.
The party also took a jibe at PM’s response to a question on the generation of employment in a TV channel interview early last year.
“After the government's 10 percent reservation, will the eligible youth be able to gain anything? The prime minister, who had advised youth to fry 'pakodas' (snack), had to eventually give 10 per cent reservation to the economically backward classes," it quipped.
According to the Sena, in 2018 2.8 crore people had applied for 90 lakh jobs in Railways and four lakh people for 1,137 positions in the Mumbai Police, with many of the applicants having more educational qualifications than required
"In the last two years, job opportunities have decreased instead of increasing and about 1.5 crore to two crore jobs have been lost due to decisions like demonetisation and GST implementation. There is a feeling of helplessness among youth," the Marathi publication said.
"When those in power fail on the twin fronts of employment and poverty, they have to play the reservation card," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Thursday.
The party also took a jibe at PM’s response to a question on the generation of employment in a TV channel interview early last year.
“After the government's 10 percent reservation, will the eligible youth be able to gain anything? The prime minister, who had advised youth to fry 'pakodas' (snack), had to eventually give 10 per cent reservation to the economically backward classes," it quipped.
According to the Sena, in 2018 2.8 crore people had applied for 90 lakh jobs in Railways and four lakh people for 1,137 positions in the Mumbai Police, with many of the applicants having more educational qualifications than required
"In the last two years, job opportunities have decreased instead of increasing and about 1.5 crore to two crore jobs have been lost due to decisions like demonetisation and GST implementation. There is a feeling of helplessness among youth," the Marathi publication said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results