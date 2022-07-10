'PM Modi Will Face Same Fate as Sri Lankan President’: Trinamool MLA Idris Ali

Amid the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka, Trinamool Congress MLA Idris Ali stated that prime minister Narendra Modi will have to face the same fate as Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

“Whatever happened with the President of Sri Lanka, will happen with PM Modi here. Looking at the things in India, PM Modi is a total failure…it will be even worse here. PM Modi will also resign and flee” TMC MLA Idris Ali was quoted saying.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Whatever happened with the President of Sri Lanka, will happen with PM Modi here. Looking at the things in India, PM Modi is a total failure…it will be even worse here. PM Modi will also resign and flee: TMC MLA Idris Ali in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/ailsU5jfgm — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

On Sunday after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not invited to the inauguration ceremony of the Sealdah metro station in Kolkata. Condemning the act, he said that not inviting Banerjee was an injustice as the project was initiated by her while she served as the railway minister.

Sealdah, a major station of the East-West Metro corridor, will be inaugurated on July 11 for which Union minister Smriti Irani has been invited, an official said here on Saturday. The commercial services between Sector V in Salt Lake and Sealdah will start from July 14, Metro Railway spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

Another reason behind TMC’s anger was also that no dignitaries from the state government were invited to the inaugural ceremony. In a similar incident earlier, Mamata Banerjee was excluded from an official program chaired by home minister Amit Shah at the Victoria Memorial.

Sri Lanka Crisis

On Saturday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence was invaded by thousands of protesters in the capital Colombo.

This came after months of protests over the country’s economic crisis.

The island nation of 22 million people is grappling with its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948 which has come from the confluence of the Covid-19 pandemic battering the tourism-reliant economy, rising oil prices, and populist tax cuts by the government. Gotabaya will resign from the presidency on July 13 while Ranil Wickremesinghe stepped down as Sri Lanka’s prime minister on Saturday, July 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.