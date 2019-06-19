Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Wishes Good Health, Long Life to Rahul Gandhi on His Birthday

The two leaders were involved in a war of words in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority.

Updated:June 19, 2019, 9:07 AM IST
PM Modi Wishes Good Health, Long Life to Rahul Gandhi on His Birthday
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. "Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," he said in a tweet.

The two leaders were involved in a war of words in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority. Gandhi was born on this day in 1970.

