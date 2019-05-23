English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Won Elections on 'Emotional Issues': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Gehlot said the Congress had to face a similar situation during former prime minister Indira Gandhi's tenure when she had to face defeat.
File photo of Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the Lok Sabha elections by raising "emotional issues" and now, he has to meet the people's expectations, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Thursday.
The Congress accepts the people's mandate and will continue to work to build a strong democracy, he said.
"We accept the people's mandate with humility. The Congress has always worked to build a strong democracy. I thank the people of the state and Congress workers for peaceful participation in polling," Gehlot said.
The BJP is all set for a clean sweep in Rajasthan again, barely five months after it lost to the Congress in the assembly polls.
Speaking to reporters at his residence, the chief minister said, The mandate doesn't seem to be based on ideologies."
"You (Narendra Modi) have secured victory by raising emotional issues. Now, people have hopes and expectations from PM Narendra Modi and his government. It needs to be seen how much he proves to be true to them, he said.
Gehlot said the Congress had to face a similar situation during former prime minister Indira Gandhi's tenure when she had to face defeat. A momentum built up in the favour of the Congress and it was given the mandate and the party ruled for 25 years, he said.
Winning and losing elections will continue in a democracy, the chief minister said, asking Congress workers not be disheartened.
Congress members worked hard to take the policies, principles and programmes of the Congress under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi to the people, he said.
Gehlot said the country is supreme for the Congress, whereas for the BJP coming to power is more important.
The Congress president fought the elections on issues of public welfare and development, but Modi flouted the model code of conduct and polarised voters during the election in the name of religion, caste and used the army's valour in electioneering, Gehlot said.
He said Modi did not answer questions on the election promises made by him in 2014, whereas the Congress sought votes for development and public welfare.
The BJP had won all 25 seats in Rajasthan in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
