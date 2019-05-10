Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

PM Modi's 56-inch Chest Only for Pakistan, Shrinks Upon Mention of China, Says Yashwant Sinha

The former Union minister pointed out that mentioning China would not have aroused the same sentiments as referencing Pakistan, and that Beijing is happy to see the two neighbours tangled with each other.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 9:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PM Modi's 56-inch Chest Only for Pakistan, Shrinks Upon Mention of China, Says Yashwant Sinha
File photo of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. (PTI)
Loading...
Bhopal: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated references to Pakistan while campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Friday claimed the party is deliberately bringing up Pakistani threats as mentioning China would not arouse the same emotions.

“Modi’s 56-inch chest is only for Pakistan and it shrinks to six inches when the Chinese threat is mentioned,” said the former External Affairs minister, criticising Modi’s foreign policy.

To drive home his point on Modi’s faulty foreign policy, the veteran leader invoked late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had written to the United States about the 1998 nuclear tests. Vajpayee then had attempted to ‘de-hyphenate’ India and Pakistan while pushing for Delhi’s right to build a nuclear arsenal.

Sinha said Vajpayee’s was an attempt to distinguish between India and Pakistan, indicating to the global community that the nations were not at par with each other.

“By invoking Pakistan all the time, PM Modi has made the mistake of hyphenating the two nations once again,” said the former bureaucrat-turned-politician.

Sinha also pointed out that mentioning China would not have aroused the same sentiments, and that Beijing is happy to see the two neighbours tangled with each other. “Why is there no mention of Doklam in PM Modi’s speeches?” he asked.

Sinha sought to attack the government on its Jammu and Kashmir policy, claiming that Modi hadn’t responded to his pleas for an appointment in 2016 after militant Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter. Sinha, as a former member of the cabinet committee, was making efforts to mediate between parties at that point.

“I guess they wanted to keep the J&K issue alive till the 2019 polls despite expressing faith in Vajpayee government’s policy at the time of forging an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” he said.

Sinha said that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, through actions such as demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and others, had indicated that he requires an understanding of financial issues.

Sinha added that the economic growth was much better under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. He also accused the current government of changing the methods of GDP calculation to project an inflated growth.

Sinha claimed the government would leave the country’s economy in shambles and the new dispensation would have a lot to do, including bringing out a white paper on economic conditions, demonetisation, GST and others.

Criticising the low level of language in political discourse, Sinha said Modi was primarily responsible for this.

Sinha also questioned why no probe had been ordered till now into the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram