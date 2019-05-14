English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi's Brother Sits on Dharna Demanding Escort Vehicle
The PSOs accompany the protectee in his vehicle but Prahlad Modi was demanding a separate police vehicle for escorts.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, who was travelling to Jaipur, on Tuesday sat on a dharna at a police station demanding a separate vehicle for policemen escorting him, police said.
He sat in front of Bagru police station on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway, they said.
Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said two personal security officers (PSOs) to accompany him were waiting for him at Bagru police station. Under the rules, they are supposed to sit in the protectee's vehicle.
"We showed him the order about providing him two PSOs. The PSOs accompany the protectee in his vehicle but Prahlad Modi was not ready to take them along in his vehicle. He was demanding a separate police vehicle for escorts," he said.
The commissioner said Prahlad Modi was later convinced and two PSOs were provided according to the rules.
"He is now leaving with the two PSOs," Srivastava told PTI.
The Bagru Police said the dharna lasted for over one hour.
