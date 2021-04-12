PM Modi's 'Didi... O Didi' Remark Recreated by Kids, Viral Videos Leave BJP and Netizens Amused

The internet was on Monday evening filled with spoofs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Didi o Didi’ remark on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during poll rallies. Videos of small children imitating the prime minister were shared by several leaders of the BJP AEE and party supporters on the internet.

This happened after Modi, in his third and final rally for the day in Bengal’s Barasat, said that he failed to understand why the TMC chief got angry when he addressed her as Didi. The prime minister also said that he had recieved videos of children’s version of ‘Didi O Didi’ on WhatsApp.

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga, who has been running various social media campaigns under the umbrella of modipara since the last 2 months, was one of the first to share some videos where children were seen imitating Modi.

In a rally speech of about 25-30 minutes, including this one at Barasat, Modi was seen using ‘Didi o didi’ at least half a dozen times. He also, on occasions, added ‘adarniya Didi’ which means ‘respected Didi’.

The Trinamool Congress has taken massive offence to the Prime Minister’s ‘Didi o Didi’ address. Recently, TMC leaders Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Shashi Panja had held a press conference condemning this behaviour of the prime minister, calling it “cheap tactics".

Banerjee herself had attack the prime minister on the April 8 at a rally in Domjur. She had even warned him not to cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ or the line of decency.

The West Bengal election has been one of aggressive campaigning, including personal attacks and jibes. Banerjee mocked BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with several colloquial statements too.

While ‘Didi o Didi’ has left TMC enraged, it has left the BJP supporters smiling. Infact, everytime the prime minister makes a mention of that in his rally, the crowd responds with a loud cheer.

