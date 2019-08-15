PM Modi's Independence Day Speech Gives Little Hope for Betterment of People's Lives, Says Mayawati
Talking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, she said the government should make people of the state feel that it is actually working for their welfare as the Modi dispensation claims.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
New Delhi/Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday sought to flay Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Independence Day address, saying he remained silent over rising unemployment, poverty and atmosphere of fear among different sections of society and gave "little hope" for betterment of people's lives.
Criticising Modi's "silence" over poverty, inflation, unemployment and lack of education, Mayawati also flayed him for announcing no "concrete measures" to address these issues besides those of violence, sectarian tension and casteism.
"There is little hope for betterment of the lives of common people of the country," she asserted.
Terming announcements made by Modi in his sixth consecutive independence speech as the ones that exist only on papers, Mayawati, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said nothing has been implemented which is visible on the ground.
"How can this improve the lives of the people?" she asked. "Most of the people in the country are concerned about their livelihood," she said.
Expressing concern about slowing down of economy, Mayawati said whatever claims of the growth have been made by the government appear bogus as lives of downtrodden and labourers have not improved..
"The people are concerned about the economic condition of the country and there are fears of economic slowdown," she said.
Advocating some bold measures to tackle the situation, she said, "Under such conditions there is a need to initiate strict measures. It would be most unfortunate if the lives of the poor, labourers and other working people were not improved," she said.
On the issue of one nation one election, she said government should come with a credible and efficient measure which helps the public at large, she added.
