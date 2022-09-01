PM Modi’s Kerala Trip in Pics – From Temple Visit to Greeting Cheering Crowds on Streets | Day 1 Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared some snapshots from the first day of his two-day tour to Kerala by thanking the people of state for giving him a warm welcome. Supporters of the prime minister and the BJP braved heavy rains to welcome him to Kochi on Thursday.

(Image: @Narendra Modi/Twitter)

A major highlight was his visit to Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the birthplace of saint-philosopher Adi Shankaracharya at Kalady village in Ernakulam district. Wearing a traditional attire of Kerala, Modi spent 45 minutes there and offered prayers.

“I am thankful to the people of Kerala for the affection,” he later tweeted.

Other than inaugurating some major development projects in Kochi, the PM interacted with the state BJP unit and addressed party workers at a public meeting in Nedumbassery. He said the biggest priority of the central government was to provide fundamental facilities to each citizen of the country and build modern infrastructure.

He inaugurated different projects, including that of the Indian Railways and the Kochi Metro, and laid foundation stones for the redevelopment of three railway stations in Kerala. He also inaugurated the 27-km double line of Indian Railways connecting Kuruppanthara-Kottayam Chingavanam sections completed at a cost of Rs 750 crore.

The PM also paid tributes to Puli Thevar, an 18th century Tamil warrior who fought against the British, on his birth anniversary. His valour and determination give inspiration to countless people, the prime minister said.

Modi tweeted, “I pay homage to the brave Puli Thevar on his birth anniversary. His valour and determination give inspiration to countless people. He was at the forefront of resisting imperialism. He always fought for the people.”

Talking about benefits to the youth of Kerala, Modi said the Centre has spent around Rs 1 lakh crore on various projects in the southern state. “The central government is working to open at least one medical college in every district, and it will hugely benefit the youth of Kerala. To develop modern infrastructure, the BJP government is spending around Rs 1 lakh crore on multiple projects in Kerala,” he said.

The PM also dedicated to the nation the newly electrified section between Kollam-Punalur completed at a cost of Rs 76 crore, which will offer a fillip to eco-tourism besides serving as a faster and affordable means of transportation through the picturesque route and flagged off special train services between Kottayam-Ernakulam and Kollam-Punalur. He laid the foundation stone of Kochi Metro Phase 2 project and inaugurated phase 1A, the first stretch from SN Junction to Vadakkekotta. Governor Arif Muhammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also attended the event.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here