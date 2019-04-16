PM Modi's Lies, Deceit Can't Save BJP's Sinking Ship: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said people have realised that "political opportunism" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "lies and deceit" would not be able to save the "sinking ship" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).In an election rally in south Kashmir's Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, Azad said the BJP had not been able to fulfil any of the promises made in the 2014 election campaign and that the party after coming to power, had destroyed the constitutional fabric of the country."Modi's lies and deceit will not save the sinking ship of the BJP, as the people have realised the exploitation and political opportunism on the part of the outgoing prime minister," Azad said."Never in the history have four senior judges of the Supreme Court come out and said that the democracy was in danger in the country," he said.Azad said the Centre over the past five years had filled up independent constitutional institutions and academic institutions, like universities, with people from the RSS."RSS people are handpicked and placed in independent institutions or appointed as vice-chancellors. This is what is called dictatorship," he said.He blamed the "wrong policies" adopted by the Centre for the deteriorating situation in Kashmir."The people of the country and state will never forgive the BJP for vitiating the atmosphere," Azad said.Azad appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to defeat the designs of the saffron party.He expressed confidence that voters would ensure the victory of Congress candidates with a "thumping majority"."The ensuing Lok Sabha election has provided you an opportunity to defeat the politics of exploitation and vendetta on the part of the BJP," he added.Azad was campaigning for Congress candidate from the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who is taking on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.Former high court judge Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi is contesting on a National Conference ticket, while the BJP has fielded Sofi Yousuf from the constituency where polling will be held in three phases on 29 April (Anantnag), May 3 (Kulgam) and 6 May (Pulwama and Shopian districts).