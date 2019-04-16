English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi's Lies, Deceit Can't Save BJP's Sinking Ship: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Never in the history have four senior judges of the Supreme Court come out and said that the country's democracy was in danger, the senior Congress leader said.
File photo of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Loading...
Srinagar: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said people have realised that "political opportunism" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "lies and deceit" would not be able to save the "sinking ship" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In an election rally in south Kashmir's Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, Azad said the BJP had not been able to fulfil any of the promises made in the 2014 election campaign and that the party after coming to power, had destroyed the constitutional fabric of the country.
"Modi's lies and deceit will not save the sinking ship of the BJP, as the people have realised the exploitation and political opportunism on the part of the outgoing prime minister," Azad said.
"Never in the history have four senior judges of the Supreme Court come out and said that the democracy was in danger in the country," he said.
Azad said the Centre over the past five years had filled up independent constitutional institutions and academic institutions, like universities, with people from the RSS.
"RSS people are handpicked and placed in independent institutions or appointed as vice-chancellors. This is what is called dictatorship," he said.
He blamed the "wrong policies" adopted by the Centre for the deteriorating situation in Kashmir.
"The people of the country and state will never forgive the BJP for vitiating the atmosphere," Azad said.
Azad appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to defeat the designs of the saffron party.
He expressed confidence that voters would ensure the victory of Congress candidates with a "thumping majority".
"The ensuing Lok Sabha election has provided you an opportunity to defeat the politics of exploitation and vendetta on the part of the BJP," he added.
Azad was campaigning for Congress candidate from the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who is taking on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.
Former high court judge Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi is contesting on a National Conference ticket, while the BJP has fielded Sofi Yousuf from the constituency where polling will be held in three phases on 29 April (Anantnag), May 3 (Kulgam) and 6 May (Pulwama and Shopian districts).
In an election rally in south Kashmir's Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, Azad said the BJP had not been able to fulfil any of the promises made in the 2014 election campaign and that the party after coming to power, had destroyed the constitutional fabric of the country.
"Modi's lies and deceit will not save the sinking ship of the BJP, as the people have realised the exploitation and political opportunism on the part of the outgoing prime minister," Azad said.
"Never in the history have four senior judges of the Supreme Court come out and said that the democracy was in danger in the country," he said.
Azad said the Centre over the past five years had filled up independent constitutional institutions and academic institutions, like universities, with people from the RSS.
"RSS people are handpicked and placed in independent institutions or appointed as vice-chancellors. This is what is called dictatorship," he said.
He blamed the "wrong policies" adopted by the Centre for the deteriorating situation in Kashmir.
"The people of the country and state will never forgive the BJP for vitiating the atmosphere," Azad said.
Azad appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to defeat the designs of the saffron party.
He expressed confidence that voters would ensure the victory of Congress candidates with a "thumping majority".
"The ensuing Lok Sabha election has provided you an opportunity to defeat the politics of exploitation and vendetta on the part of the BJP," he added.
Azad was campaigning for Congress candidate from the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who is taking on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.
Former high court judge Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi is contesting on a National Conference ticket, while the BJP has fielded Sofi Yousuf from the constituency where polling will be held in three phases on 29 April (Anantnag), May 3 (Kulgam) and 6 May (Pulwama and Shopian districts).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishabh Pant's Omission From World Cup Squad Triggers a Meme Fest on Twitter
- Did Cersei and Euron from 'Game of Thrones' Pull off SRK-Kajol 'Palat' Scene from 'DDLJ'?
- IPL 2019 | Kohli Still Learning as a Captain: Katich
- From Amelie to Van Helsing: Notre-Dame Will Live on Through Hollywood Films
- Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are Couple Goals in this Instagram Pic, See Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results