PM Modi's Lucknow Visit to Launch 75 Urban Projects Will See 75,000 Residents Get Their House Keys

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a one-day visit to Lucknow on Tuesday. During his visit, the prime minister will announce many development schemes worth crores for the people of the state capital.

In view of PM Modi’s visit, all preparations have been completed. He will inaugurate a three-day program ‘New Urban India’ at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar area. During this, experts will deliberate on how to further improve urban facilities. Based on the suggestions, work will be done towards improving the urban facilities. This program is being organized under the joint aegis of Ministry of Urban Affairs, Government of India and Ministry of Urban Development, UP.

As per the information, the prime minister will inaugurate 15 projects worth Rs 1537.02 crore and lay the foundation stone of 30 projects worth Rs 1256.22 crore under Smart City during this period. Similarly, under the AMRUT scheme, 17 drinking water projects worth Rs 502.24 crore will be inaugurated and 13 projects worth Rs 1441.70 crore will be laid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the venue at 11 am. After this, he will inaugurate the exhibition and interact with the dignitaries from 11 to 11.15 pm. From 11.30 to 11.50 PM will watch the film on the achievements of the Urban Mission. After this, 75,000 people will be virtually handed over the keys of their house built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. PM Modi will also talk to the five beneficiaries of the five Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

PM will release a coffee table book on 75 best works of urban development. Foundation stone will be laid for 75 projects of urban development. The PM will flag off 150 electric city buses, also he will address the inaugural session of the program at 11.50 am.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be giving development projects worth about Rs 4,800 crore to the state from the stage of Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, then CM Yogi’s struggle to control encephalitis will also be shown on his platform. UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s successful struggle in the journey from MP to CM will be showcased. The onset, peak and now control of encephalitis have been included in this documentary video made by Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation. The onset of encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh occurred in 1977-78. Ever since being elected MP for the first time in 1998, till he became the Chief Minister in March 2017, Yogi Adityanath has been the voice of Purvanchal against this disease in the Parliament of the country.

