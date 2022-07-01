PM Modi’s Mega Hyderabad Rally to Close BJP Nat'l Executive Meet, Open 2023 Poll Challenge to KCR

in Hyderabad at the conclusion of BJP’s National Executive meeting on July 3.

Sources told News18 that the BJP has organised a rally at Parade Ground on the evening of July 3 after the BJP’s National Executive meet, which begins Friday.

The jan sabha, named Vijay Sankalp Jansabha, will be addressed by PM Modi and is likely to be addressed by BJP president JP Nadda as well, with the Telangana leadership present on stage.

Eager to expand its southern footprint beyond Karnataka, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to project itself as an alternative to the ruling TRS.

The BJP is looking to securing a majority in the 119-member Telangana Assembly, elections for which are scheduled to be held in 2023.

The party had secured four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in 2019. Sources said Telangana is one of the states earmarked for possible expansion of party votes and Lok Sabha seats in 2024 General Elections.

BJP national general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Tarun Chug had formally inaugurated the countdown clock on June 25 and declared that 529 days “are remaining” for the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The BJP announced that it will install similar countdown clocks at all its offices in the state.

