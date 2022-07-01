CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Agnipath#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis#JACResults#TelanganaBoardResult
Home » News » Politics » PM Modi’s Mega Hyderabad Rally to Close BJP Nat'l Executive Meet, Open 2023 Poll Challenge to KCR
1-MIN READ

PM Modi’s Mega Hyderabad Rally to Close BJP Nat'l Executive Meet, Open 2023 Poll Challenge to KCR

Sources told News18 that the BJP has organised a rally at Parade Ground on the evening of July 3 after the BJP's National Executive meet. (Reuters/File)

Sources told News18 that the BJP has organised a rally at Parade Ground on the evening of July 3 after the BJP's National Executive meet. (Reuters/File)

Telangana Elections 2023: Eager to expand its southern footprint beyond Karnataka, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to project itself as an alternative to the ruling TRS

Pragya Kaushika

Sounding off the BJP’s poll bugle for Telangana elections next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a huge jan sabha

in Hyderabad at the conclusion of BJP’s National Executive meeting on July 3.

Sources told News18 that the BJP has organised a rally at Parade Ground on the evening of July 3 after the BJP’s National Executive meet, which begins Friday.

The jan sabha, named Vijay Sankalp Jansabha, will be addressed by PM Modi and is likely to be addressed by BJP president JP Nadda as well, with the Telangana leadership present on stage.

Eager to expand its southern footprint beyond Karnataka, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to project itself as an alternative to the ruling TRS.

The BJP is looking to securing a majority in the 119-member Telangana Assembly, elections for which are scheduled to be held in 2023.

The party had secured four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in 2019. Sources said Telangana is one of the states earmarked for possible expansion of party votes and Lok Sabha seats in 2024 General Elections.

BJP national general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Tarun Chug had formally inaugurated the countdown clock on June 25 and declared that 529 days “are remaining” for the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The BJP announced that it will install similar countdown clocks at all its offices in the state.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Pragya Kaushika

Pragya Kaushika, Associate Editor at News18, reports on the BJP and RSS. She has covered politics and policy, government and Parliament for nearly 16 ...Read More

Tags
first published:July 01, 2022, 11:35 IST