PM Modi's Mega Show of Strength in Varanasi Rekindles Buzz of Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry
With Priyanka Gandhi finally making her political debut, the possibility of a high-voltage contest between her and PM Modi has been the buzz for weeks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for a mega show of strength in Varanasi on Thursday with a two-day trip and a roadshow before he files his nomination from the constituency.
With Modi’s visit to the temple town, rumour mills are once again abuzz with the news of the Congress fielding eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the constituency.
Speaking to reporters recently, Gandhi said: “You will find out. If my Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) tells me to contest, I will be happy to contest." Her brother, too, had kept up the suspense, saying the party had taken a final call but others would just have to wait and watch.
With Priyanka Gandhi finally making her political debut, the possibility of a high-voltage contest between her and PM Modi has been the buzz for weeks. Last month, she herself steered speculation towards the possibility during an interaction with Congress workers in Varanasi.
When she told the workers about her mother feeling bad she could not come down to meet them in Rae Bareli, they urged her to fight from the constituency. "Why not Varanasi," she grinned, as reported by news agency IANS.
The statements came just a day after she told reporters that she was ready to contest the election. "If my party wants me to contest polls then I will definitely do so," she said in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi's constituency.
While the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to make the Prime Minister’s roadshow a success, including gathering together senior NDA leaders such as Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray, the Congress is still keeping its cards close to its chest.
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
