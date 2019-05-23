Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

PM Modi's Nationalism Discourse Struck Chord with Voters, Says Outgoing LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

The BJP has retained Indore, a traditional bastion of the party, with its nominee Shankar Lalwani defeating Congress's Pankaj Sanghvi by a staggering margin of 5,47,754 votes.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PM Modi's Nationalism Discourse Struck Chord with Voters, Says Outgoing LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan
Indore: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan along with her grand-daughter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the Assembly elections, outside a polling station in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. (Image: PTI)
Indore: Elated over the BJP's spectacular victory in the general elections, outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday said it was for the first time in the country that elections were fought successfully on the issue of nationalism.

The multiple-time MP from Indore said Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck a chord with the common people with his narrative woven around nationalism.

The BJP has retained Indore, a traditional bastion of the party, with its nominee Shankar Lalwani defeating Congress's Pankaj Sanghvi by a staggering margin of 5,47,754 votes.

Mahajan, 76, who has represented Indore in the Lok Sabha for eight times, had bowed out of the contest this time.

Lalwani broke the record set by Mahajan in 2014 when she had won the seat with a margin of 4,66,901 votes.

"This is for the first time in India that nationalism was put first in general elections. ‘Bhartiyta' (Indianness) and nationalism were the two biggest issues in the elections," said Mahajan.

She said Modi’s talks on nationalism struck a chord with the common people and helped the BJP post an overwhelming victory.

Mahajan said voters have realised that the Modi government acts decisively against terrorism. "People have understood which government puts fear in the heart of terrorists and kills them by entering in their den," she said.

The veteran MP said the BJP's landslide victory has reminded her of Deendayal Upadhyaya, Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder, and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who always thought of wellbeing of the nation.

Responding to a query on the electoral outcome, she said the Opposition should work to fulfil expectations and wishes of the common people.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram