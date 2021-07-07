PM Modi's New Cabinet: Check Who's In, Who is Out

Ahead of a cabinet reshuffle, many Union ministers, including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, resigned on Wednesday. This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

According to sources, there are a total of 15 new Cabinet ministers in all with 8 promotions and 7 new faces.

Ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion on Wednesday evening, ministerial probables met the prime minister at his residence.

Those who met Modi included the BJP’s Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, the JD-U’s R C P Singh, the LJP’s Pashupati Paras and the Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel. Some ministers of state, including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, were also there, and they may be elevated, the sources said.

Who Is In PM Modi’s Cabinet:

1. Narayan Tatu Rane

2. Sarbananda Sonowal

3. Dr Virendra Kumar

4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia

5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh

6. Ashwini Vaishnaw

7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

8. Kiren Rijiju

9. Raj Kumar Singh

10. Hardeep Singh Puri

11. Mansukh Mandaviya

12. Bhupender Yadav

13. Parshottam Rupala

14. G Kishan Reddy

15. Anurag Singh Thakur

16. Pankaj Choudhary

17. Anupriya Singh Patel

18. Dr Satya Pal Singh Baghel

19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

20. Shobha Karandlaje

21. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

23. Meenakashi Lekhi

24. Annpurna Devi

25. A Narayanaswamy

26. Kaushal Kishore

27. Ajay Bhatt

28. B L Verma

29. Ajay Kumar

30. Chauhan Devusinh

31. Bhagwanth Khuba

32. Kapil Moreshwar Patil

33. Pratima Bhoumik

34. Dr Subhas Sarkar

35. Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

36. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

37. Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar

38. Bishweswar Tudu

39. Shantanu Thakur

40. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai

41. John Barla

42. Dr L Murugan

43. Nisith Pramanik

Who’s Out:

1. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

2. Santosh Gangwar

3. Debashree Chauduri

4. Sanjay Dhotre

5. Rao Saheb Dhanve Patil

6. Harsh Vardhan

7. Sadanand Gowda

8. Ashwini Chaube

9. Ratan Lal Kataria

10. Babul Supriyo

11. Pratap Chandra Sarangi

