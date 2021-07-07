PM Modi's New Cabinet: Check Who's In, Who is Out

Ahead of a cabinet reshuffle, many Union ministers, including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, resigned on Wednesday. This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.
According to sources, there are a total of 15 new Cabinet ministers in all with 8 promotions and 7 new faces.
Ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion on Wednesday evening, ministerial probables met the prime minister at his residence.
Those who met Modi included the BJP’s Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, the JD-U’s R C P Singh, the LJP’s Pashupati Paras and the Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel. Some ministers of state, including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, were also there, and they may be elevated, the sources said.
Who Is In PM Modi’s Cabinet:
1. Narayan Tatu Rane
2. Sarbananda Sonowal
3. Dr Virendra Kumar
4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia
5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
8. Kiren Rijiju
9. Raj Kumar Singh
10. Hardeep Singh Puri
11. Mansukh Mandaviya
12. Bhupender Yadav
13. Parshottam Rupala
14. G Kishan Reddy
15. Anurag Singh Thakur
16. Pankaj Choudhary
17. Anupriya Singh Patel
18. Dr Satya Pal Singh Baghel
19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
20. Shobha Karandlaje
21. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
23. Meenakashi Lekhi
24. Annpurna Devi
25. A Narayanaswamy
26. Kaushal Kishore
27. Ajay Bhatt
28. B L Verma
29. Ajay Kumar
30. Chauhan Devusinh
31. Bhagwanth Khuba
32. Kapil Moreshwar Patil
33. Pratima Bhoumik
34. Dr Subhas Sarkar
35. Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
36. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
37. Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar
38. Bishweswar Tudu
39. Shantanu Thakur
40. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai
41. John Barla
42. Dr L Murugan
43. Nisith Pramanik
Who’s Out:
1. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
2. Santosh Gangwar
3. Debashree Chauduri
4. Sanjay Dhotre
5. Rao Saheb Dhanve Patil
6. Harsh Vardhan
7. Sadanand Gowda
8. Ashwini Chaube
9. Ratan Lal Kataria
10. Babul Supriyo
11. Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here