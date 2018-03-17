English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi's Promises a Trick to Grab Power, Says Sonia Gandhi at Congress Plenary
Gandhi, in her address, gave a clarion call to the partymen to be ready for any kind of sacrifice to strengthen the party and to make the county free from discrimination, vendetta politics and arrogance.
UPA Chairperson and former president of Congress Sonia Gandhi addressing the party's plenary session at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on March 17, 2018. (Photo courtesy: Congress@INCIndia)
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday used the occasion of the party’s plenary session in Delhi to launch an all-out attack on the Modi government. Sonia said the use of slogans like sabka saath, sabka vikas by PM Modi was just a trick to grab power.
"The slogans of 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas' and 'na khaoonga, na khaane doonga' are only and only dramebazi (drama) and a trick to grab power," she said, referring to Modi's promises of inclusive development and corruption-free governance.
Gandhi, in her address, gave a clarion call to the partymen to be ready for any kind of sacrifice to strengthen the party and to make the county free from discrimination, vendetta politics and arrogance.
She called upon them to forcefully fight against the challenges posed by the present dispensation and asked them to mount a struggle to free the country from the fear of power.
She said that the Congress was fighting the tyrannical Modi government and the people have begun to realise that the promises made by the BJP in 2014 were hollow.
"Under the leadership of former PM Manmohan Singh, the economy of this country flourished. Our government formed policies which lifted millions of people from poverty. And today, the Modi government is weakening these policies," she said.
Gandhi said the present dispensation was using all means to be in power. But the Congress has and will never bow before the power of arrogance of this government which has launched vendetta against its opponents, she said.
The Congress parliamentary party chief said the party was exposing the frauds of the Modi government with proof.
The party, she said, was making efforts to win back the trust of the people and work with like-minded parties to oust the BJP.
"There is only one priority today and that is how to make Congress party stronger. Congress is not just a party, but an idea several years ahead of its time," Gandhi said.
Sonia Gandhi predicted that the Congress party will win in Karnataka and the party will “rise again” after the Karnataka election.
“40 years ago, in Chikmagalur, with Mrs. Indira Gandhi's victory the Congress party emerged as a stronger party. With the Karnataka Assembly Election, I believe the party will similarly rise again,” said Sonia.
She also urged the partymen to extend all support to the new party chief and her son Rahul Gandhi who had taken over the reigns in "such difficult times".

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
