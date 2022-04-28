PM Modi's Rongali Mood on Display as He Celebrates Bihu in Assam, Also Inaugurates 7 Cancer Hospitals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rongali mood continues and on Thursday it was on show in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh. The PM was in his festive disposition, clapping to the beats of Bihu tunes at Khanikar Pathar, where he addressed a massive rally while dedicating seven cancer centres to the people of the state.

More than 5,000 dancers in their traditional best performed the Bihu dance to welcome Prime Minister Modi along with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and union minister for shipping Sarbananda Sonowal.

My deep gratitude to the people of Karbi Anglong for turning out in large numbers to bestow their love & blessings on Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji.The overwhelming support to 'Peace, Unity & Development Rally' shows that the region has openly embraced our development agenda. pic.twitter.com/4ldW3xL9hL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 28, 2022

Enjoying the performance, PM Modi was seen clapping to the beats of the ‘Dhol’ and ‘Pepa’. Along with the Prime Minister, CM Sarma and union minister Sonowal were also seen breaking into a jig upon the stage at Khanikar playground in Dibrugarh.

I will never forget the affection at Karbi Anglong. The diverse and vibrant culture of Assam was on full display there. pic.twitter.com/gbogu9oSGn— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2022

The Bihu themed programme at Dibrugarh was a memorable one. Here are some glimpses. pic.twitter.com/0Wkq0udJpk— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2022

Not restricting himself to the podium, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went ahead to greet the ‘Nasonis’ or the Bihu dancers. The PM greeted the people on the occasion in Assamese saying, “Moi prothomote xokoluke Rongali Bihu aru Axomiya noboborshor xubessa joniasu (I first of all send out good wishes to everyone for Rongali Bihu and Assamese New Year)."

The 5,000 Bihu dancers performed at 17 different locations to welcome the Prime Minister. These dancers had been practising for several days to perform at the event.

It was on Saturday last that PM Modi was seen playing the Pepa (buffalo horn trumpet) and Dhol at a Rongali Bihu function organised by Sonowal at his home in Delhi. For more than an hour, Modi enjoyed the Bihu dance and folk dance performances by the artistes of Assam, besides other programmes.

From the Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for inaugurating 7 Cancer Hospitals and laying the foundation stone of 7 Cancer Hospitals across Assam. A historic moment for cancer care in the region. #AssamGreetsNaMo pic.twitter.com/pFgAwkNLSG — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 28, 2022

Union minister Sonowal thanked the Prime Minister for participating in the Bihu programme. He said that it shows the love of PM Modi towards the people of Assam and their culture. The minister said that he was grateful to the Prime Minister for his blessings by attending the Bihu event.

