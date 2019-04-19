English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi's Sabarimala Remarks, Rahul's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Jibe Under EC Scanner
During a rally, PM Modi had alleged that the Left and the Muslim League were playing a dangerous game on Sabarimala, and are initiating 'to strike at the root of faith and aspiration'.
File photos of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission has said it has sought a report on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the Sabarimala shrine and is examining another report on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe against the PM.
Reports of Gandhi's remarks at two media interactions are being examined by the poll panel, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar told reporters during a briefing on the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, which was completed on Thursday. He also said a report has been sought from district poll authorities on Modi's remarks on the Sabarimala shrine in a rally in Theni in Tamil Nadu.
During the rally, Modi had alleged that the Left and the Muslim League were playing a dangerous game on Sabarimala, and are initiating "to strike at the root of faith and aspiration".
While the BJP had moved the EC on Gandhi's remarks, the CPI (M) had written to the poll watchdog on the prime minister's statement.
Responding to a question on the decision on Modi's remarks on the Balakot airstrike and Pulwama terror attack, he said the Latur administration in Maharashtra had only sent one paragraph of the speech. Now the entire transcript has been received by the EC and it’s being examined, Kumar said.
In a rally in Ausa in Mahrashtra's Latur district recently, Modi had said, "Can your first vote be dedicated to those who carried out the air strike. I want to tell the first-time voters: can your first vote be dedicated to the veer jawans (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan). Can your first vote be dedicated to the veer shaheed (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack).”
The report was sought in the context of an EC advisory issued last month asking parties to desist from indulging in political propaganda involving actions of the armed forces.
"...parties/candidates are advised that their campaigners/candidates should desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of defence forces," the commission had said on March 19.
Reports of Gandhi's remarks at two media interactions are being examined by the poll panel, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar told reporters during a briefing on the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, which was completed on Thursday. He also said a report has been sought from district poll authorities on Modi's remarks on the Sabarimala shrine in a rally in Theni in Tamil Nadu.
During the rally, Modi had alleged that the Left and the Muslim League were playing a dangerous game on Sabarimala, and are initiating "to strike at the root of faith and aspiration".
While the BJP had moved the EC on Gandhi's remarks, the CPI (M) had written to the poll watchdog on the prime minister's statement.
Responding to a question on the decision on Modi's remarks on the Balakot airstrike and Pulwama terror attack, he said the Latur administration in Maharashtra had only sent one paragraph of the speech. Now the entire transcript has been received by the EC and it’s being examined, Kumar said.
In a rally in Ausa in Mahrashtra's Latur district recently, Modi had said, "Can your first vote be dedicated to those who carried out the air strike. I want to tell the first-time voters: can your first vote be dedicated to the veer jawans (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan). Can your first vote be dedicated to the veer shaheed (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack).”
The report was sought in the context of an EC advisory issued last month asking parties to desist from indulging in political propaganda involving actions of the armed forces.
"...parties/candidates are advised that their campaigners/candidates should desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of defence forces," the commission had said on March 19.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Fortunate to Have Dhoni Behind the Stumps: Kohli
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was My Inspiration Before I Entered the Industry, Says Varun Dhawan
- Shah Rukh Khan on Zero's Failure: Maybe I Made the Wrong Film
- Driver Cries after Crashing Rs 4 Crore Lamborghini Huracan Performante Supercar – Watch Video
- First Ever Interstellar Object May Have Hit Earth Five Years Ago
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results