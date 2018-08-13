English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi's Short Cut of E-mails for Media Interviews is Propaganda as Seen in China, Russia: Shiv Sena
In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the BJP's bickering ally said the prime minister should instead give answers to questions people have in their minds through "face-to-face" interviews.
PM Modi during an event in Uttar Pradesh on July 29, 2018.
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen a "short cut of e-mails" for media interviews and called the exercise a "propaganda" and "a kind of monologue" prevalent in some communist countries.
In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the BJP's bickering ally said the prime minister should instead give answers to questions people have in their minds through "face-to-face" interviews.
Reacting to the prime minister's interviews published by some media organisations, the Sena alleged Modi has not addressed any press conference after becoming the prime minister and this "does not behove" his personality as he was a "friend" of journalists till the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
"But after becoming prime minister, he has created a cage around himself," the Sena said.
"Journalists would soon lose their jobs in case the prime minister continued with giving interviews through e-mails and that he only would be tasked with making available employment for them," the Saamana editorial said.
The Sena said, "Prime Minister Modi has suddenly given interviews through e-mail. That means those were not face-to-face (interviews). Journalists sent questions to the Prime Minister's Office and they were given written answers."
Claiming that many journalists gave it a nature of the prime minister's interview, the party said, "In other words, it is called a campaign or propaganda".
Calling this practice "a kind of monologue", the Sena said such interviews are carried out in countries like China or Russia where communism is prevalent.
Asserting that journalists get a chance to ask questions in face-to-face interviews if an unfounded claim is made, it said, "Of course, the present prime minister has ended such a practice and given only suitable answers."
People have questions in their minds on issues like unemployment and it was required of Modi "who considers himself as the pradhan sevak (prime servant)" to answer those, it added.
"But instead the short cut of e-mail interviews was chosen," the Sena said.
The party also referred to the prime minister's monthly radio programme and said "he says (something) through Mann ki Baat and media carries it".
