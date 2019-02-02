English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
PM Modi's Vision Behind Makeover of Kedarnath, Says Amit Shah in Dehradun
Rawat government's biggest achievement has been the elimination of corruption, Shah said.
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.
Loading...
Dehradun: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said Uttarakhand is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority and urged people of the state to help the party win all the five Lok Sabha seats in the coming general election as they had done in 2014.
"Uttarakhand is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority. It is his vision which has been behind the makeover of Kedarnath (devastated by flash floods in 2013)," Shah said addressing BJP's Trishakti Sammelan at the Parade Ground here.
"The all-weather road project launched by the prime minister will make it possible for people to visit Himalayan shrines centres of faith for millions of Indians living in the country and abroad," he added.
Shah said the "double-engine" government provided by Modi at the Centre and chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had fast-racked all-round development of the state.
Rawat government's biggest achievement has been the elimination of corruption, he said and asked booth-level BJP workers to publicise the development work carried out by it to ensure the party's victory in the five Lok Sabha seats in the state.
He praised the workers, saying his experience has shown that they are capable of converting even the bleakest of electoral scenarios into emphatic victories for the party.
The BJP has the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand in its kitty but faces the challenge to retain them against the Congress, which won assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in December.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Uttarakhand is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority. It is his vision which has been behind the makeover of Kedarnath (devastated by flash floods in 2013)," Shah said addressing BJP's Trishakti Sammelan at the Parade Ground here.
"The all-weather road project launched by the prime minister will make it possible for people to visit Himalayan shrines centres of faith for millions of Indians living in the country and abroad," he added.
Shah said the "double-engine" government provided by Modi at the Centre and chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had fast-racked all-round development of the state.
Rawat government's biggest achievement has been the elimination of corruption, he said and asked booth-level BJP workers to publicise the development work carried out by it to ensure the party's victory in the five Lok Sabha seats in the state.
He praised the workers, saying his experience has shown that they are capable of converting even the bleakest of electoral scenarios into emphatic victories for the party.
The BJP has the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand in its kitty but faces the challenge to retain them against the Congress, which won assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in December.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Day 1: Sonam Kapoor Film Has a Weak Start, Earns Less Than Uri
- British Airways Celebrates Centennial of Serving Its People and Empire in All-Star Ad
- Neha Dhupia Slams Media Report Fat Shaming Her, Husband Angad Bedi Rises to Her Defence
- Jaya Prada Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts After Her Morphed Pictures with Amar Singh Went Viral
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results