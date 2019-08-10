'PM Must Assuage All Concerns on J&K in Transparent Manner': Rahul Gandhi's Last Message as Cong Chief
Gandhi said the party was extremely concerned about the reports coming in from the erstwhile state and that the government needs to tell the country what is happening there.
Rahul Gandhi arrives for the CWC meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday night said that some reports have come in from Jammu and Kashmir about violence there and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must assuage concerns over the matter in a "transparent" manner.
Gandhi said the deliberations of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on the party's leadership issue were briefly stopped for a presentation on the reports on J&K.
"Now it is very important that the government of India and the Prime Minister make it very clear and transparent on what exactly is happening in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and
Ladakh," he said.
"We are extremely concerned about the reports that are coming and the government needs to assuage the country and tell the country what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir," he told reporters.
Gandhi said he was called for this discussion and left the CWC meeting which had resumed deliberations on the leadership issue.
