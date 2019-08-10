Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'PM Must Assuage All Concerns on J&K in Transparent Manner': Rahul Gandhi's Last Message as Cong Chief

Gandhi said the party was extremely concerned about the reports coming in from the erstwhile state and that the government needs to tell the country what is happening there.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2019, 11:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'PM Must Assuage All Concerns on J&K in Transparent Manner': Rahul Gandhi's Last Message as Cong Chief
Rahul Gandhi arrives for the CWC meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday night said that some reports have come in from Jammu and Kashmir about violence there and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must assuage concerns over the matter in a "transparent" manner.

Gandhi said the deliberations of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on the party's leadership issue were briefly stopped for a presentation on the reports on J&K.

"Now it is very important that the government of India and the Prime Minister make it very clear and transparent on what exactly is happening in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and

Ladakh," he said.

"We are extremely concerned about the reports that are coming and the government needs to assuage the country and tell the country what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir," he told reporters.

Gandhi said he was called for this discussion and left the CWC meeting which had resumed deliberations on the leadership issue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram