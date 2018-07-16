English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Narendra Modi Addresses Rally in Midnapore as BJP Looks East With 2019 in Mind
The saffron party has made steady inroads in various districts of West Bengal and has emerged as the main opposition party in the state after the recent panchayat elections and bypolls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Midnapore on Monday. (TV grab)
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a rally in West Bengal’s Midnapore on Monday is what is being seen as the start of the BJP's campaign in the east for the general elections next year.
The BJP won just two seats out of 42 in the last Lok Sabha elections in the state. As it looks east to compensate for any losses in the North and Western India where it had already peaked in 2014, the party is laying special emphasis to bolster its performance in Odisha and West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP has emerged as the principal opposition to the Trinamool Congress in the recent Assembly by-elections and local body polls in Bengal. Thought the ruling party has managed to secure a substantive lead over its opponents in elections held since Mamata Banerjee's victory for second term in office.
"The prime minister's rally in Midnapore proves that Bengal is one of our top priority states in the Lok Sabha poll," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.
"We want to felicitate Prime Minister Modiji for his decision to increase the MSP," he said.
According to state BJP sources, the party is putting special emphasis on the tribal Jungalmahal area where the party won sizeable seats in the last panchayat polls.
West Midnapore district is part of the Jangalmahal area.
(with PTI inputs)
Also Watch
The BJP won just two seats out of 42 in the last Lok Sabha elections in the state. As it looks east to compensate for any losses in the North and Western India where it had already peaked in 2014, the party is laying special emphasis to bolster its performance in Odisha and West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP has emerged as the principal opposition to the Trinamool Congress in the recent Assembly by-elections and local body polls in Bengal. Thought the ruling party has managed to secure a substantive lead over its opponents in elections held since Mamata Banerjee's victory for second term in office.
"The prime minister's rally in Midnapore proves that Bengal is one of our top priority states in the Lok Sabha poll," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.
"We want to felicitate Prime Minister Modiji for his decision to increase the MSP," he said.
According to state BJP sources, the party is putting special emphasis on the tribal Jungalmahal area where the party won sizeable seats in the last panchayat polls.
West Midnapore district is part of the Jangalmahal area.
(with PTI inputs)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: France Lift Second Cup After Beating Croatia in Thrilling Final
- Inside Pics of Mira Rajput's Baby Shower: Shahid , Ishaan, Janhvi Make it Special for the Mom-To-Be
- Anushka-Virat's Recent Photo Will Definitely Drive Away Your Monday Blues; Check Inside
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Moments: From Maradona's Antics to Neymar's Theatrics
- Emmanuel Macron Cheers from the Stands Then 'Dabs' in the Changing Room