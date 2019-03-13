English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP, Shiv Sena Reach Consensus on 6 Joint Rallies, PM Modi and CM Yogi Among Star Campaigners
In a closed-door meeting between CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, the allies decided the schedule for six joint rallies, beginning Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow (File photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be star campaigners in BJP and Shiv Sena's joint rallies in Maharashtra.
In a closed-door meeting between CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray late on Tuesday, the allies decided the schedule for six joint rallies, beginning Friday. Sources told News18 that the first one will be held in Amravati, following which a public meeting will be held on Friday evening in Nagpur.
The third rally is scheduled for Sunday morning in Aurangabad and the fourth one will be organised in Nashik in the evening, followed by Navi Mumbai and Pune rallies on Monday. The venue is yet to be decided for the events, sources said.
Cabinet ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakantdada Patil, Subhash Desai, Thackeray's son Aaditya and Sena party secretary Milind Narvekar were also present in the meeting, which lasted for nearly two hours.
In a closed-door meeting between CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray late on Tuesday, the allies decided the schedule for six joint rallies, beginning Friday. Sources told News18 that the first one will be held in Amravati, following which a public meeting will be held on Friday evening in Nagpur.
The third rally is scheduled for Sunday morning in Aurangabad and the fourth one will be organised in Nashik in the evening, followed by Navi Mumbai and Pune rallies on Monday. The venue is yet to be decided for the events, sources said.
Cabinet ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakantdada Patil, Subhash Desai, Thackeray's son Aaditya and Sena party secretary Milind Narvekar were also present in the meeting, which lasted for nearly two hours.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Our inspiration is Afghanistan' - East Timorese Hope to Copy Cricket Rise
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 Beta Update Brings New Weapon, Vehicle, Dynamic Weather And More
- 'Ronaldo Always Pays His Debts': Twitter Celebrates Juventus Star's Spectacular Hat-Trick
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Over-the-top Luxury Car As Nick Jonas' 'Sucker' Hits No 1 on Billboard Hot 100
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on Sale Today From 12 PM: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results