After PM's 8.5 Lakh Toilets in a Week Remark, Owaisi Compares Modi to PC Sorcar the Magician

PM claimed 8.50 Lacs toilets made just in a week in Bihar.



1 week= 7 Days

1 Day= 24 Hrs

7 Days= 168 Hrs

1 Hour= 60 Mins



So



850000%168=5059 Toilets per Hr

5059/60 = 84.31 Toilets per min



A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bihar government for constructing 8.5 lakh toilets in a week, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the claim was nothing but a jumla. In a back-handed compliment, Owaisi compared the PM to famous magician PC Sorcar.“PM Modi is now giving stiff competition to PC Sorcar the magician. Now, the day is not far when PM will take out rabbit from a hat. If 8.5 lakh toilets were constructed in a week, it means one toilet per second. The PM is a magician. His show can get top TRPs. How can PM make such careless statement? We are getting used to his Jhumla,” said Owaisi.On Tuesday, at a Swachh Bharat programme in Champaran, Bihar, hailing the Swachhagrahis and the state government for their efforts, PM Modi said: "In the past one week, over 8.5 lakh toilets have been constructed in Bihar and that is not an easy task to do. The speed and development is not a mean feat. This proves that soon Bihar would catch up with the national average."Tejashwi Yadav, opposition leader in the Bihar Assembly, jolted by PM’s 8.4 lakh toilets in a week claim, called it a “big goof-up”. Whittling down the number, he said it would mean over 84 toilets were built in a minute and wondered if that was possible.Owaisi also took the opportunity to take a dig at the Prime Minister for going on a day-long fast on April 12 in New Delhi to protest against the disruption of Parliamentary proceedings by opposition parties. Owaisi asked if the PM would also undertake a fast over suicide of farmers.“I want to ask, where was his sense of duty lost when thousands of farmers committed suicide. Will he sit on fast over suicide of farmers? Will he sit on a fast when atrocities are committed on Dalit? He could not provide employment and failed on his promises. To cover up his failures, he is indulging in cheap tricks,” said Owisi.