PM Modi Likely to Contest from Vadodara Again on 'Popular Demand'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may contest from the high-profile Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency again. The prime minister had won the 2014 elections from Vadodara, but chose to retain Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. While his battle from the eastern UP city is almost finalised, there hasn't been any word on the Gujarat seat.BJP leader Pankaj Desai, who is also party's observer for Vadodara seat, hinted that PM Modi may consider fulfilling the "popular demand".Political observers believe that the Gujarat seat is one of the safest for BJP. In 2014, the then chief minister Narendra Modi contested from the seat as the party's prime ministerial candidate, defeating Congress's Madhusudan Mistry by a margin of over 5.70 lakh votes.He had fought on two seats — Vadodara and Varansi — and won both seats. But later on, he vacated the Vadodara seat.This year, the grand old party has announced Prashant Patel's candidature from Vadodara seat, while an official announcement on Modi's seat is awaited."We wish that our PM contests from Vadodara. The party workers here will work hard to ensure his victory with a huge margin," Desai said.In 2017 assembly polls, BJP had won all the seven seats which falls into Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency. Savli, Vaghodiya, Vadodara city, Sayajiganj, Akota, Roapura and Manjapur comprise the entire Lok Sabha constituency.Vijay Rupani government had expanded his cabinet last week and inducted 'disappointed' MLA Yogesh Patel from Manjapur in Vadodara city as minister of state. Moreover, the CM also placated sulking BJP MLA from Vaghodia, Madhu Shrivastav, as Chairman of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Ltd.When asked which seat would PM vacate this time, Desai said it's for party chief Amit Shah and PM Modi to decide. After Modi vacated Vadodara seat in 2014, BJP's Ranjanaben Bhatt won from this seat in the bypolls.