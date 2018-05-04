PM Modi Plays Dalit Card, Congress Hits Back and Targets Yogi Adityanath

Addressing BJP’s election meeting at Gulbarga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress for not making Gulbarga’s famous son and Congress stalwart M Mallikarjuna Kharge Chief Minister of Karnataka.However, in the same breath he questioned Kharge over his family's wealth alleging that he has amassed it in politics. Minutes later an enraged Kharge hit back at Modi holding him responsible for not according the official post of Leader of the Opposition to him just because he is a Dalit.“Don’t talk about my party. They have given me a lot. You did not allow me to become Leader of the Opposition just because I am a Dalit. Your concerns for the Dalits is just a hypocrisy. SC and STs are facing violence under your government,” Kharge said.He also took a jibe at Modi saying that the PM who wears a Rs10 lakh coat is questioning him about his family assets. He went one step further claiming that RSS idealogy forced Dr B R Ambedkar to quit Hinduism and embrace Buddhism.KPCC president Dr G Parameshwara, himself a Dalit like Kharge, also took on the PM saying that he has stopped attending Parliament not willing face a Dalit Kharge and his speeches.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked Modi to prove his love for the Dalits by declaring a Dalit as BJP's CM candidate. Speaking to media he said, “If you really care for the Dalits please declare Dalit leader Govind Karajol as your CM candidate by dropping Yeddyurappa. Don’t give us lecture on Dalit welfare. Look at yourself. The Modi government is an anti-SC/ST government.”Local Congress leaders argue that Modi’s “newfound” love for the Dalits will backfire as he has already angered them by taking many anti-Dalit decisions.Dalit poet and Congress MP L Hanumanthiah said that the BJP had been insulting the Dalits for a long time and Modi’s words carried little credibility.The ruling Congress has also launched a blistering attack on UP CM Yogi Adityanath who has been campaigning for the BJP in Karnataka. Calling him a communal leader who is trying to divide Karnataka on religious lines, the Congress is talking about the criminal cases he is facing.Siddaramaiah took a jibe at him for campaigning in Karnataka when over 73 people died due to dust storms in UP. The Congress is also questioning Yogi on alleged discrimination against the Dalit MPs in UP.