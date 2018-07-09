English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Narendra Modi to Address Six Meetings in Three Weeks in Uttar Pradesh
According to highly placed sources in the Bhartiya Janata Party, the Kisan Sammelans across the state will focus on the MSP increment announced by the Centre. The party will be highlighting the recent hike in the Minimum Support Price for paddy crop.
File Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: In a bid to woo farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing Kisan Sammelans across in Uttar Pradesh in the next three weeks.
He will hold rallies at Noida, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Shahjahanpur and Lucknow in July. The first Kisan Sammelan will be held in Shahjahapur on July 21.
Modi will be in Noida to inaugurate the new manufacturing unit of Samsung electronics – touted to be the largest in the world – where he will be accompanied by Korean president Moon Jae-in and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
According to highly placed sources in the Bhartiya Janata Party, the Kisan Sammelans across the state will focus on the recent MSP increment announced by the Centre. The party will be highlighting the recent hike in the Minimum Support Price for paddy crop.
PM Modi will be visiting state capital Lucknow on July 29 to felicitate the performing cities of the Smart City, Amrit and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna projects by the government.
The event, which is scheduled to be organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow will also witness the launch of projects which were signed during the Investors’ Summit in February this year.
Besides this, PM Modi will also be addressing officers from various local bodies and a letter has also been sent in this regard from the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs to the newly appointed Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey.
