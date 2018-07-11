PM Modi to Address 'Thanksgiving' Rally for Farmers in Punjab's Muktsar

After the recent hike in minimum support price (MSP) of Kharif crops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a 'thanksgiving' rally for farmers on Wednesday.The rally, which will be held to mark the "unprecedented" increase in the Minimum Support Price of Kharif crops, is being organized jointly by the BHP and the Shiromani Akali Dal and will be held at Malout in Muktsar.The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) at its meeting on July 4 had approved the MSP of 14 Kharif (summer-sown) crops. MSP for paddy was hiked by a steep Rs 200 per quintal.After the hike, the MSP of paddy (common grade) was Rs 1,750 per quintal for 2018-19 season and the support price of Grade A variety of paddy was Rs 1,770.The Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal had earlier said that farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan would attend the rally and they would give a rousing welcome to the Prime Minister for his "bold and decisive" step to implement the Swaminathan Commission report which called for 50 per cent profit on input cost.Sukhbir had also said that the Rs 200 per quintal increase in paddy would result in an increase of Rs 6,000 per acre to every paddy grower."Adequate security arrangements have been made for the PM's rally," said Punjab Director General of Police (Law & Order) H S Dhillon on Wednesday.An officer of the rank of additional director general of police, four inspector generals, 12 senior superintendents of police and sizable number of police personnel have been deputed for the rally, official said.ADGP (Provisioning) Arpit Shukla, IG (Ferozepur Range) Gurinder Singh Dhillon, IG (Bathinda Range) M F Farooqui, IG (Patiala Range) A S Rai and IG (IRB) A S Chahal have been assigned respective duties in light of the rally.Punjab DGP Suresh Arora and DGP (Intelligence) Dinkar Gupta reviewed the security arrangements at Muktsar, said Dhillon.(With PTI inputs)