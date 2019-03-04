English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi to Launch Several Projects in Gujarat During His 2-day Visit Starting Today
The prime minister would start his two-day visit from Jamnagar in Saurashtra region where he would dedicate to the nation a 750-bed annexe of the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and inaugurate its PG hostel.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday during which he will launch the Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM) and inaugurate the first phase of 6-km-long Ahmedabad Metro service.
Official sources said the prime minister would also lay the foundation stone for Umiya Dham temple complex during his visit.
PM Modi would visit Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj in Gandhinagar on March 5 for the ground-breaking ceremony of a Shikshan Bhavan and a Vidhyarthi Bhavan, they added.
The prime minister would start his two-day visit from Jamnagar in Saurashtra region where he would dedicate to the nation a 750-bed annexe of the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and inaugurate its PG hostel, they said.
PM Modi will also launch SAUNI water schemes projects including Und-1 to Ranjit Sagar Lift Irrigation Scheme and Machu-1 to Nyari Lift Irrigation Scheme.
He will also lay the foundation stone of Jodiya Desalination Plant and Und-3 to Venu-2 Lift Irrigation Scheme.
In Jamnagar, Modi will also lay foundation stones of railway projects including conversion of rail tracks to broad gauge and flag off the Bandra-Jamnagar Humsafar Express.
From Jamanagar, he will reach Ahmedabad and attend a grand function for the Umiya Dham temple complex.
As part of the metro rail commissioning programme, he will lay the foundation of the 28.28 kilometre second phase of the Ahmedabad Metro and also travel some distance on the phase 1 stretch.
Following this, the PM will dedicate to the nation various hospitals built in Ahmedabad region, including Women Children & Super Specialty Hospital, Cancer Hospital, Eye Hospital and Dental Hospital.
On Tuesday, Modi will visit the Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj, Gandhinagar where he will lay the foundation stones of Shikshan Bhavan and Vidhyarthi Bhavan.
The prime minister will then go to Vastral here to launch PM-SYM, a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for workers in unorganised sector with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000.
He will oversee the online transfer of benefits to some beneficiaries and then distribute PM-SYM Pension Cards.
The scheme, announced in the Union Budget in February this year, will see each PM-SYM subscriber get a minimum assured pension of Rs 3000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years
Official sources said the prime minister would also lay the foundation stone for Umiya Dham temple complex during his visit.
PM Modi would visit Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj in Gandhinagar on March 5 for the ground-breaking ceremony of a Shikshan Bhavan and a Vidhyarthi Bhavan, they added.
The prime minister would start his two-day visit from Jamnagar in Saurashtra region where he would dedicate to the nation a 750-bed annexe of the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and inaugurate its PG hostel, they said.
PM Modi will also launch SAUNI water schemes projects including Und-1 to Ranjit Sagar Lift Irrigation Scheme and Machu-1 to Nyari Lift Irrigation Scheme.
He will also lay the foundation stone of Jodiya Desalination Plant and Und-3 to Venu-2 Lift Irrigation Scheme.
In Jamnagar, Modi will also lay foundation stones of railway projects including conversion of rail tracks to broad gauge and flag off the Bandra-Jamnagar Humsafar Express.
From Jamanagar, he will reach Ahmedabad and attend a grand function for the Umiya Dham temple complex.
As part of the metro rail commissioning programme, he will lay the foundation of the 28.28 kilometre second phase of the Ahmedabad Metro and also travel some distance on the phase 1 stretch.
Following this, the PM will dedicate to the nation various hospitals built in Ahmedabad region, including Women Children & Super Specialty Hospital, Cancer Hospital, Eye Hospital and Dental Hospital.
On Tuesday, Modi will visit the Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj, Gandhinagar where he will lay the foundation stones of Shikshan Bhavan and Vidhyarthi Bhavan.
The prime minister will then go to Vastral here to launch PM-SYM, a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for workers in unorganised sector with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000.
He will oversee the online transfer of benefits to some beneficiaries and then distribute PM-SYM Pension Cards.
The scheme, announced in the Union Budget in February this year, will see each PM-SYM subscriber get a minimum assured pension of Rs 3000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Liverpool Held at Everton to Surrender Top Spot in Premier League
- The Ultimate Recap of 'Game Of Thrones' Season 2, Petition Filed Against Priyanka Chopra in Pakistan
- Kangana Ranaut on Karan Johar: I Think Some People Need a Dose of Chyawanprash
- Shahid Kapoor Rides BMW G 310 R, Calls it a Perfect Mumbai Traffic Solution
- This Airline Is Offering a Year's Worth of Free Tickets, If You Delete Your Instagram Photos
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results