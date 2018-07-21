PM Modi Wasted Time Attacking Oppn Instead of Addressing Andhra's Needs, Says Chandrababu

Launching the most scathing attack on his former ally, PM Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called him a Prime Minister who is leading a U-turn government. He also called the PM “petty” for comparing him with YS Rajasekhara Reddy in his speech at the Parliament on Friday.Speaking on the 2019 general elections, Naidu also said that he would “play a role in national politics”."Entire Andhra Pradesh waited for justice, only to be disappointed again. They have majority but they breached ‘neeti’. The Prime Minister's speech has caused much pain. As part of our continuous fight, we introduced this no-confidence motion. In the last four years, I went to Delhi 29 times. Instead of doing justice to Andhra Pradesh, he is resorting to political attack on me alleging I took a U-turn," Naidu said.The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and chief of Telugu Desam Party said that the Prime Minister had frittered away the chance he had to discuss the issues of Andhra Pradesh and instead wasted his time in attacking his political rivals, mostly the Congress.“Prime Minister didn’t reply properly nor address the problem… He had to rise to the occasion and convince the people (of Andhra Pradesh)… instead, he spent his time conveniently attacking others,” Naidu said in a press conference held in the national capital on Saturday afternoon.By not addressing the issue of financial constraints that the Andhra Pradesh government was facing after the bifurcation, Naidu said that the people of his state were “wounded, deeply hurt, and humiliated.”“We’re not going to leave this fight till justice is done,” Naidu said hinting at the aggressive stance his MPs would continue to take in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, continuing their attack on the government possibly throughout the session.Responding to the questions about how PM Modi had, in his speech on Friday, alluded to his conversation with Naidu, in which he had advised not to break ties with the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu said, “I have been a Chief Minister longer that he (Narendra Modi) has been. I have seen politics in India for far longer than he has… I created with my later father-in-law, the National Front. I created the United Front, I supported the NDA-I under Vajpayee and I know politics. I have never suffered like I have this time.”To end the financial crisis in Andhra and end the political confusion, Naidu proposed that the Centre and state could work together to constitute a joint venture or a special purpose vehicle and work out the financial taxation modalities.Devoting most of his 1.5 hour speech on Friday in attacking the opposition, particularly Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took out time to assure the people of Andhra Pradesh that they will not be left behind and the government will ensure their welfare and development.During the no-confidence motion moved by TDP, Modi said the government stands with the people of Andhra Pradesh and their aspirations."I want to assure people of Andhra Pradesh that they will not be left behind, and the government will ensure their welfare and development," Modi said.Throughout Modi's speech, TDP MPs kept shouting "we want justice" in the House.TDP's Jayadev Galla had initiated the debate on the first no-confidence motion against the Modi government in four years on Friday, kicking off the 12-hour proceedings that hooked the entire nation to their television sets.Galla ended his speech terming the division of Andhra Pradesh "undemocratic and unscientific".The Andhra Pradesh party had pulled out of the Modi government and the NDA earlier this year after the latter denied its demand of special category status to the state.