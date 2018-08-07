PM Modi's Magical Train is Headed for a Bad Accident: Rahul Gandhi

Sharpening his attack on the BJP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said after four years of NDA rule, India looks like a “train that is being driven to disaster”.Rahul was addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Delhi Tuesday. “Four years of Modi rule later, sadly, India today looks more like a train that is being driven to disaster by an autocratic, incompetent and arrogant driver, who does not care what happens to the passengers he is responsible for. The People of India are demanding change. They will no longer be fooled by your magical train that is headed for a bad accident,” he said.Rahul also targeted PM Modi on the issue of women safety and questioned his silence on the alleged incidents of rape of girls in some shelter homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.The Congress leader said what they did against women in the past four years had not happened in the country in the past 3,000 years.He hit out at the BJP's ideological mentor, the RSS, alleging that it was a "male chauvinist organisation" and did not have women in it, thus cannot do what the Congress can for women.The Congress chief also promised to extend his party's full support to the passage of the women reservation bill and said if the Modi government does not bring it, the Congress will do so soon after coming to power.Rahul’s direct attack on the PM is being seen as an attempt by the Congress President to take a pole position against the ruling party as other regional satraps also vie for leadership role.Rahul also accused the RSS and the BJP of trying the systematically attack institutions and destroy “temple of democracy”. “Every single institution is being penetrated by their people and nature of institutions itself is being changed,” he said.