Modi's Parents Never Taught Him How to Speak the Truth, Says Ajit Singh

RLD chief Ajit Singh on Sunday made a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his parents had never taught him how to speak the truth.Speaking at the joint SP-BSP-RLD rally in Deoband, Singh accused the Prime Minister of lying to people over jobs and poverty eradication schemes. "His parents never taught him how to speak the truth."He said Modi had said even selling pakodas is employment, but asked what was the government’s contribution in it. “A vendor sells pakodas, you eat it. What is the government’s role?” he asked.He said that the Modi administration has not done anything in the five years it has been in power. "What has Prime Minister Modi done in five years? He wasn't talking about your 'achche din', but his own 'achche din'."The BJP came to power in 2014 because of riots as they had no presence in the western part of Uttar Pradesh, Singh claimed.The RLD chief further said that farmers will not forgive Modi as when they demanded their rights and the due for their crops, “they were retaliated against with bullets and water cannons. Farmers don't need donation, they need the due of their crop."This was the first joint election meeting of the 'mahagathbandhan' in western Uttar Pradesh, parts of which go to polls in the first phase on April 11.