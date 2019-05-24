English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Narendra Modi's Vision is Rashtra Dharma: Pragya Thakur After Winning Bhopal
Thakur, who defeated Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh by nearly 3 lakh votes, was addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters here.
Bhopal: Newly-elected BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur displays the victory sign after her win in the Lok Sabha elections at party's state headquarters in Bhopal, Friday, May 24, 2019. (PTI)
Bhopal: Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who has won the Bhopal parliamentary seat on a BJP ticket, on Friday termed the massive mandate to her party in the Lok Sabha elections as "a victory of Rashtra dharma", which she said was a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Thakur, who defeated Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh by nearly 3 lakh votes, was addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters here.
Crediting the stupendous rise of the BJP to Modi and party chief Amit Shah, she said: "This election has proved that the Prime Minister's vision is Rashtra Dharma. The massive mandate to the Prime Minister is a victory of his vision. It's a historic win. The mantra given by Modi has birthed a new consciousness in the people of the country."
According to Thakur, "Every citizen has contributed to this election, whether it is the Dalit, the poor or others, who have lived a life of exploitation for the past 70 years. Because Modi has made a difference to their lives.
She also promised to work for the development of Bhopal as a responsible representative of the people.
