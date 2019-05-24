Take the pledge to vote

»
PM Narendra Modi's Vision is Rashtra Dharma: Pragya Thakur After Winning Bhopal

Thakur, who defeated Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh by nearly 3 lakh votes, was addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters here.

Updated:May 24, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi's Vision is Rashtra Dharma: Pragya Thakur After Winning Bhopal
Bhopal: Newly-elected BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur displays the victory sign after her win in the Lok Sabha elections at party's state headquarters in Bhopal, Friday, May 24, 2019. (PTI)
Bhopal: Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who has won the Bhopal parliamentary seat on a BJP ticket, on Friday termed the massive mandate to her party in the Lok Sabha elections as "a victory of Rashtra dharma", which she said was a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur, who defeated Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh by nearly 3 lakh votes, was addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters here.

Crediting the stupendous rise of the BJP to Modi and party chief Amit Shah, she said: "This election has proved that the Prime Minister's vision is Rashtra Dharma. The massive mandate to the Prime Minister is a victory of his vision. It's a historic win. The mantra given by Modi has birthed a new consciousness in the people of the country."

According to Thakur, "Every citizen has contributed to this election, whether it is the Dalit, the poor or others, who have lived a life of exploitation for the past 70 years. Because Modi has made a difference to their lives.

She also promised to work for the development of Bhopal as a responsible representative of the people.​

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
