PM Says India is One After Pulwama Attack Then Targets Cong, Can't Leave PR for 5 Mins: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he can't leave aside his public relations exercise even for five minutes.The Congress chief was addressing a public rally in Dhule district of north Maharashtra."Our prime minister tells the media that India is united after the Pulwama terror attacks, but immediately targets Congress," Gandhi said."India's prime minister can't leave aside his public relations (exercise) even for five minutes. That is the difference between him and us," Gandhi said.The Congress leader accused Modi of misusing solemn occasions to target the Congress. "He (Modi) does the same (engage in PR exercise) at the war memorial opening," Gandhi said, referring to Modiopening an all-out attack on the Congress during the opening ceremony of the National War Memorial in Delhi recently.Gandhi also ridiculed Anil Ambani on the Rafale aircraft deal, saying the industrialist can't even make a paper plane.Slamming Modi over the Rafale deal, Gandhi said under the Chowkidar's watch, Rs 30,000 crore went into Anil Ambani's pockets.