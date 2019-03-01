English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Says India is One After Pulwama Attack Then Targets Cong, Can't Leave PR for 5 Mins: Rahul Gandhi
The Congress chief was addressing a public rally in Dhule district of north Maharashtra.
Congress president Rahul gandhi at a poll rally in Dhule, Maharashtra, on Mar 1, 2019.
Dhule: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he can't leave aside his public relations exercise even for five minutes.
The Congress chief was addressing a public rally in Dhule district of north Maharashtra.
"Our prime minister tells the media that India is united after the Pulwama terror attacks, but immediately targets Congress," Gandhi said.
"India's prime minister can't leave aside his public relations (exercise) even for five minutes. That is the difference between him and us," Gandhi said.
The Congress leader accused Modi of misusing solemn occasions to target the Congress. "He (Modi) does the same (engage in PR exercise) at the war memorial opening," Gandhi said, referring to Modi
opening an all-out attack on the Congress during the opening ceremony of the National War Memorial in Delhi recently.
Gandhi also ridiculed Anil Ambani on the Rafale aircraft deal, saying the industrialist can't even make a paper plane.
Slamming Modi over the Rafale deal, Gandhi said under the Chowkidar's watch, Rs 30,000 crore went into Anil Ambani's pockets.
- Kriti Sanon: I Don’t Think Stars Make a Film, It’s More About the Script and Your Gut Feeling
- Windies Captain Holder Calls for Minimum Wages for Cricketers
- Cabinet Clears Rs 10,000 Crore FAME II Scheme to Push Electric Mobility in India
- Jio Effect: BSNL Discontinues 5 Long-Validity, Data-Only Prepaid Recharge Plans
- Understanding Vehicular Pollution – AQI, Harmful Effects and How to Reduce It?
