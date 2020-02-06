Take the pledge to vote

PM Talking of Nehru and Pakistan But Silent on Main Issue of Unemployment: Rahul Gandhi

Hitting back at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said both the prime minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have given long speeches in Parliament but have failed to reply on providing employment to youth.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 5:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for not talking about the main issue of unemployment and "distracting" people by raising other things from Jawaharlal Nehru to Pakistan.

Hitting back at Modi after the prime minister replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Gandhi said both the prime minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have given long speeches in Parliament but have failed to reply on providing employment to youth.

"All youngsters of this country want that after studies -- school, college university -- they get employment. We asked the prime minister repeatedly that you have given a one and a half hour speech and if for two minutes you can tell the youth about employment and what your government has done about it," he said.

"Youngsters saw, that the PM could not give a reply," the former Congress president said while speaking to reporters outside Parliament.

The government earlier used to talk about economy, Make in India, USD 5 trillion, but the prime minister now does not talk about the biggest issue facing the country and is distracting the people by talking about other things, ranging from the Congress and Nehru to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"His (Modi's) style is of distracting the country," he said.

"Talk about the main issue prime minister ji. Tell the youth what you are doing about jobs...His style is to distract the country. He had said two crore jobs will be given to youngsters, but five and a half years have passed. Last year 1 crore youth lost jobs, he is unable to say a word," Gandhi said.

