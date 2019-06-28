LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
PM Modi to be Back With 'Mann ki Baat' from Sunday After a Gap of Four Months

News18.com | June 28, 2019, 10:47 PM IST
Event Highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return with his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' from June 30.

On February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, he had suspended his monthly broadcast for March and April. Confident of his return, Modi had said he will be back with the programme on the last Sunday of May.
Jun 28, 2019 6:32 pm (IST)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured the Lok Sabha that there will be no interruption from the treasury bench during the discussion on the resolution to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Minister also sought the same assurance from the Congress during his reply on the resolution later.
Shah Friday moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of six months.

Jun 28, 2019 6:31 pm (IST)

Home Minister Amit Shah Friday asserted in the Lok Sabha that the Modi government has 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism and its ideology is to ensure protection of borders and make the country free of terrorism. Replying to a statutory resolution seeking Lok Sabha's nod to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the government has spent Rs 2,307 crore to upgrade security apparatus in the state.

Jun 28, 2019 6:19 pm (IST)

Soon after Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Article 370 in J&K,  Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said, "Extremely happy to hear the stand taken by @AmitShah ji as the Hon’ble Home Minister on Jammu & Kashmir saying that Article 370 is only “temporary” and the stand on J&K hasn’t changed! Proud today to see a strong home ministry taking a bold stand on our Jammu & Kashmir (sic)." 

Jun 28, 2019 5:50 pm (IST)

Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh Friday said BJP was ready for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the final decision on the matter will be taken by the Elections Commission after considering security related issues. Participating in the debate on a Resolution seeking Lok Sabha's approval to extend president's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months, Singh said the BJP is a party with difference and unlike other parties, BJP workers remain active throughout the year.

Jun 28, 2019 5:32 pm (IST)

Kashmiris are our brothers and sisters and we want to embrace them, Amit Shah said while moving the amendment bill of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The legislation will provide reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10 km of the international border (IB) along the Line of Control (LoC).

Jun 28, 2019 5:05 pm (IST)

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Bihar. 

Jun 28, 2019 4:33 pm (IST)

Terming Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on President's Rule in J&K as unacceptable, former chief minister of J&K Omar Abdullah said, "So the Home Minister’s argument is that because the Congress has used Article 356 more times than anyone else the Modi government is justified in denying the people of J&K an elected government. That’s an unacceptable argument."

Jun 28, 2019 4:18 pm (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said no civilians were killed in the air and surgical strikes by Indian troops on terrorist hubs in Pakistan. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Shah said his government had changed the approach of dealing with terrorism and was attacking its roots in Pakistan. "Our government did air strike and surgical strike. The record should be clear before the public. No civilians were killed in these strikes," he said. He said that previous governments too worked on terrorism but in a different way. (IANS)

Jun 28, 2019 4:16 pm (IST)

"Some say there is an atmosphere of fear there. Those who are against India should have fear in their hearts. We are not part of tukde tukde gang. We are not against common people of J&K," Amit Shah said, adding that a process for creating jobs for the youth has been started.

Jun 28, 2019 4:14 pm (IST)

The Lok Sabha has approved the statutory resolution to extend President's rule in Jammu & Kashmir for a further period of 6 months with effect from July 3.The state has been under President's rule since December 2018 after the six-month long Governor's rule ended.  

Jun 28, 2019 4:00 pm (IST)

" In 1953 when SP Mukherjee ji entered Kashmir protesting against the two Prime Ministers in a country rule he was thrown in jail. His death was also not probed. Why? Was he not a senior opposition leader? A leader from Bengal, a former Union Minister?," Shah said. 

Jun 28, 2019 3:59 pm (IST)

"There was a time when there was no sign of India in Kashmir. State Bank of India signboard was seen with a cloth covering 'India' word. Murli Manohar Joshi and Narendra Modi risked their lives and unfurled triclour at Lal Chowk. We were not in power then," Home Minister Amit Shah said. 

Jun 28, 2019 3:57 pm (IST)
"We will protect the Kashmiri culture," Home Minister AMit Shah said, adding that opposing India does not fall in the ambit of Kashmiriyat. "Those who want to separate J&K from India must have fear in their minds," Shah said. 
Jun 28, 2019 3:55 pm (IST)

He said the BJP government has empowered the governance in Ladakh and steps have been taken for the resettlement of the Kashmiri Pandits, He also informed that compensation for those affected by cross-border firing has been increased. 

Jun 28, 2019 3:53 pm (IST)

Training the guns at the Congress, Shah said that Congress in J&K supported the Muslim Conference, which was established by Sheikh Abdullah in 1931, and did not start it own unit there. "Congress put all its eggs in Abdullah's basket and he ran away with the basket and as a result he became the Prime Minister there," Shah told the Parliament. 

Jun 28, 2019 3:49 pm (IST)

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Modi government  provided a package to Jammu and Kashmir  for power projects, IITs, IIMs and other infrastructure and the projects have been completed. 

Jun 28, 2019 3:40 pm (IST)

"We don't want to ignite fear in the Jammu & Kashmir people," says Amit Shah. He adds that the Narendra Modi govt has given Jammu & Kashmir 40,000 rightfully elected panchayats.

Jun 28, 2019 3:32 pm (IST)

"Whenever the Election Commission decides to have democratic elections in J&K, polls will be held," Amit Shah says, blaming the Congress for controlling the EC when it was in power.

Jun 28, 2019 3:31 pm (IST)

Home Minister Amit Shah says that all the elections that took place in Jammu & Kashmir when the Congress was in power were a "joke" in the name of democracy. 

Jun 28, 2019 3:26 pm (IST)

Of all the princely states that were divided, Article 370 applies only to Jammu & Kashmir, which was being handled by Nehru while the rest were under Sardar Patel's care, Amit Shah says.

Jun 28, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)

Jawaharlal Nehru is to be blame for the conflict over Kashmir, who did not take his Home Minister Sardar Patel into confidence, says Home Minister Amit Shah.

Jun 28, 2019 3:17 pm (IST)

"We still maintain that the country should not be divided along religious lines," Amit Shah says, blaming the Congress for the Partition.

Jun 28, 2019 3:14 pm (IST)

"We targeted the very root of terror by conducting air strikes and surgical strikes in which not one civilian was killed. The strikes were not attacks, but simply defense to protect ourselves," Home Minister Amit Shah says.

Jun 28, 2019 3:12 pm (IST)

Amit Shah says that anti-India propoganda was taking place in Kashmir targeting youth, but his govt has stopped that. He adds that every party has tried to fight terrorism, but there is vast difference in the way it is fought.

Jun 28, 2019 3:09 pm (IST)

Home Minister Amit Shah's Rebuttal | " We never used Article 356 for political gains," says Home Minister Amit Shah. He adds that pre-emptive arrest and fortified prisons have helped checked terrorism.

Jun 28, 2019 2:03 pm (IST)

"Coalition with the PDP was dictated by the mandate of the people, and we walked out (of the coalition) because of the will of the people of Jammu & Kashmir," says Jitendra Singh.

Jun 28, 2019 1:56 pm (IST)

J&K's Udhampur BJP MP Jitendra Singh | Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office and MP from Udhampur in J&K says, "The BJP is ready for an election at all times." He adds that the Opposition hopes for 8 to 10 percent voter turnout, and hence win the election.

Jun 28, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)

Hasnain Masoodi says that people hoped that Home Minister would announce elections during his visit to Jammu & Kashmir. "The governor may be efficient, but is not a representative," he adds.

Jun 28, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)

"It will be best to hold assembly elections and form a responsible and answerable state govt in Jammu & Kashmir immediately": J&K National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi.

Jun 28, 2019 1:36 pm (IST)

Hasnain Masoodi, Anantnag MP, Takes the Floor | Jammu & Kashmir National Conference MP from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi says, "What is the reason that the 'dance of democracy' is kept away from Jammu & Kashmir?"

