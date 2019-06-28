PM Modi to be Back With 'Mann ki Baat' from Sunday After a Gap of Four Months

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured the Lok Sabha that there will be no interruption from the treasury bench during the discussion on the resolution to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Minister also sought the same assurance from the Congress during his reply on the resolution later.
Shah Friday moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of six months.
On February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, he had suspended his monthly broadcast for March and April. Confident of his return, Modi had said he will be back with the programme on the last Sunday of May.
Home Minister Amit Shah Friday asserted in the Lok Sabha that the Modi government has 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism and its ideology is to ensure protection of borders and make the country free of terrorism. Replying to a statutory resolution seeking Lok Sabha's nod to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the government has spent Rs 2,307 crore to upgrade security apparatus in the state.
Soon after Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Article 370 in J&K, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said, "Extremely happy to hear the stand taken by @AmitShah ji as the Hon’ble Home Minister on Jammu & Kashmir saying that Article 370 is only “temporary” and the stand on J&K hasn’t changed! Proud today to see a strong home ministry taking a bold stand on our Jammu & Kashmir (sic)."
Extremely happy to hear the stand taken by @AmitShah ji as the Hon’ble Home Minister on Jammu & Kashmir saying that Article 370 is only “temporary” and the stand on J&K hasn’t changed! Proud today to see a strong home ministry taking a bold stand on our Jammu & Kashmir— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 28, 2019
Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh Friday said BJP was ready for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the final decision on the matter will be taken by the Elections Commission after considering security related issues. Participating in the debate on a Resolution seeking Lok Sabha's approval to extend president's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months, Singh said the BJP is a party with difference and unlike other parties, BJP workers remain active throughout the year.
Kashmiris are our brothers and sisters and we want to embrace them, Amit Shah said while moving the amendment bill of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The legislation will provide reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10 km of the international border (IB) along the Line of Control (LoC).
Terming Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on President's Rule in J&K as unacceptable, former chief minister of J&K Omar Abdullah said, "So the Home Minister’s argument is that because the Congress has used Article 356 more times than anyone else the Modi government is justified in denying the people of J&K an elected government. That’s an unacceptable argument."
So the Home Minister’s argument is that because the Congress has used Article 356 more times than anyone else the Modi government is justified in denying the people of J&K an elected government. That’s an unacceptable argument. https://t.co/IOsi9aUIKT— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 28, 2019
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said no civilians were killed in the air and surgical strikes by Indian troops on terrorist hubs in Pakistan. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Shah said his government had changed the approach of dealing with terrorism and was attacking its roots in Pakistan. "Our government did air strike and surgical strike. The record should be clear before the public. No civilians were killed in these strikes," he said. He said that previous governments too worked on terrorism but in a different way. (IANS)
Training the guns at the Congress, Shah said that Congress in J&K supported the Muslim Conference, which was established by Sheikh Abdullah in 1931, and did not start it own unit there. "Congress put all its eggs in Abdullah's basket and he ran away with the basket and as a result he became the Prime Minister there," Shah told the Parliament.
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi.
The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive mandate and Modi was sworn in as the prime minister on May 30.
In his first term, Modi had addressed the nation on 53 occasions through his monthly broadcast after coming to power in 2014.
While discontinuing the programme, Modi had said he was doing so keeping in mind healthy democratic traditions.
