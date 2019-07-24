PMK Pitches for 80% Reservation for Tamils in Private Sector Jobs Within State

Chennai: Demanding 80 per cent reservation for Tamils in jobs in private sector in the state, the PMK Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to enact a legislation, taking a cue from Andhra Pradesh.

While the neighbouring state's proposal to earmark 75 per cent of jobs to locals in the private sector would affect Tamils also, it was however acceptable since that state's move would ensure employment opportunities to the local population, PMK founder S Ramadoss said.

Andhra Pradesh's move would especially affect Tamils employed at a special economic zone located on the TN-AP border, he noted.

Ramadoss, whose PMK is a constituent of the NDA, said already some state governments including Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh have promised reservation in jobs for locals in the private sector.

Referring to a bill being introduced in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on this matter, Ramadoss said the state has "earned the pride of officially ensuring 75 percent job reservation for local people in private sector."

"Following Andhra Pradesh, it is imperative that 8 percent reservation in private sector is provided in Tamil Nadu," he said in a statement.

While north-Indians dominated the central PSUs located in the state, non-Tamils were employed in good numbers in private firms in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore and Tirupur, he claimed.

"To ensure employment for those belonging to Tamil Nadu, a law is required to earmark 80 percent of the jobs in private firms in the state. The Tamil Nadu government should do it immediately," Ramadoss demanded.

Further, the state government should take up with the Centre, filling up of non-officer vacancies in Central PSUs located in the state with locals, he added.

The Andhra Pradesh government had Monday introduced a Bill that mandates 75 per cent employment to local candidates in factories and industries being set up in the state, including those established under public-private partnership initiative.