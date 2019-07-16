Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

PMO Director, Joint Secretary in Cabinet Secretariat, Repatriated to Parent Cadres Prematurely

Brijesh Panday, a 2004 IAS officer of Tripura cadre, had earlier served as Deputy Secretary in the PMO and was last year promoted as the Director. His repatriation order was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PMO Director, Joint Secretary in Cabinet Secretariat, Repatriated to Parent Cadres Prematurely
Parliament House (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Two officers from Prime Minister's Office and Cabinet Secretariat have been prematurely repatriated to their parent cadres, officials said on Tuesday. Brijesh Panday, a 2004 IAS officer of Tripura cadre, was repatriated back to his home cadre before completion of his central deputation which was to end in 2020.

He had earlier served as Deputy Secretary in the PMO and was last year promoted as the Director. His repatriation order was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday.

The ACC "has approved the premature repatriation" of Panday to his parent cadre from July 31, this year, the officials said.

The other officer repatriated was Gyanesh Bharti, a 1998 IAS officer from the Union Territory cadre. He was posted as Joint Secretary with the Cabinet Secretariat. His repatriation was ordered by the ACC on Monday.

The ACC "has approved the proposal moved by the ministry of home affairs for premature repatriation" of Bharti to his parent cadre, the officials said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram