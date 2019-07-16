PMO Director, Joint Secretary in Cabinet Secretariat, Repatriated to Parent Cadres Prematurely
Brijesh Panday, a 2004 IAS officer of Tripura cadre, had earlier served as Deputy Secretary in the PMO and was last year promoted as the Director. His repatriation order was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday.
Parliament House (Reuters)
New Delhi: Two officers from Prime Minister's Office and Cabinet Secretariat have been prematurely repatriated to their parent cadres, officials said on Tuesday. Brijesh Panday, a 2004 IAS officer of Tripura cadre, was repatriated back to his home cadre before completion of his central deputation which was to end in 2020.
He had earlier served as Deputy Secretary in the PMO and was last year promoted as the Director. His repatriation order was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday.
The ACC "has approved the premature repatriation" of Panday to his parent cadre from July 31, this year, the officials said.
The other officer repatriated was Gyanesh Bharti, a 1998 IAS officer from the Union Territory cadre. He was posted as Joint Secretary with the Cabinet Secretariat. His repatriation was ordered by the ACC on Monday.
The ACC "has approved the proposal moved by the ministry of home affairs for premature repatriation" of Bharti to his parent cadre, the officials said.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ali Fazal Catches Up with Game of Thrones Actress Nathalie Emmanuel, See Pic
- Bollywood Star Taapsee Pannu Gifts Jeep Compass Worth Rs 21.34 Lakh to Sister Shagun, Shares Video on Instagram
- Pooja Batra Nails the Minimal Bride Look at Intimate Wedding with Nawwab Shah, See Pics
- TVS Young Media Racer Program 2019 Round 2: Has Anyone Seen My Footpeg?
- ‘Breathtaking’: Diver Describes Her Encounter with Human-Sized Barrel Jellyfish