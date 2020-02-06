Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM's Address in Parliament Oscillated Between 'Stand-up Comedy' and 'Rank Communalism': Congress

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said it was unfortunate that the prime minister made a reference to Pakistan seven times during his address and accused him of hyphenating India with Pakistan during the last five years.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
PM's Address in Parliament Oscillated Between 'Stand-up Comedy' and 'Rank Communalism': Congress
Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari.

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Parliament as one that oscillated between "stand-up comedy" and "rank communalism", and said he should apologise for "misleading" the country by quoting Jawaharlal Nehru "out of context".

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said it was unfortunate that the prime minister made a reference to Pakistan seven times during his address and accused him of hyphenating India with Pakistan during the last five years.

Tiwari was referring to Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address

He also accused Modi of destroying the Indian economy and said the prime minister is covering this up by dividing society through polarisation.

"It is extremely unfortunate and deeply regrettable that the prime minister's comments oscillated between stand-up comedy, half truths and rank communalism. It is regrettable that the Prime Minister of India should quote one of his illustrious predecessors Jawaharlal Nehru completely out of context," he said.

"The prime minister should apologise to the country for quoting an agreement signed with another country completely out of context. The prime minister deliberately chose to mislead the House," he said.

