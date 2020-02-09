Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

PM's CAA & Pakistan Talk to Divert Attention From Key Issues, Says MP CM Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath alleged that under the Modi regime, unemployment and cases of farmer suicides have gone up.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
PM's CAA & Pakistan Talk to Divert Attention From Key Issues, Says MP CM Kamal Nath
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

Sagar (MP): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is now talking about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Pakistan to divert people's attention from the issues of unemployment and rising farmer suicides.

He was addressing a function organised to mark the birth anniversary of saint-poet Ravidas. Nath alleged that under the Modi regime, unemployment and cases of farmer suicides have gone up.

"Now, he (Modi) does not talk about farmers and youths. He is now talking about the CAA and Pakistan to divert people's attention from these issues," the chief minister said.

"But people of the country have understood his gimmicks...There is a lot of difference between running a country and giving hollow talk," he added. Nath also alleged that more industries have been shut down than they were opened during the 15-year-long rule of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

"Whereas the confidence of investors in the state has gone up under the present (Congress) government," he claimed. Nath also assured that in the second phase, his government would waive farm loans of up to Rs two lakh of the remaining farmers in the state.

Before his address, he launched various development works worth Rs 3,000 crore.

