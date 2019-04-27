English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM's Varanasi Roadshow Exceeded Expenditure Permitted by EC, Alleges AAP
In his complaint letter, the APP spokesperson Sanjay Singh claimed that the Prime Minister flouted Representation of the Peoples Act 1951, which allows candidates to only spend a maximum of Rs 70 lakh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Varanasi on Thursday. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh on Saturday lodged a complaint with Varanasi's Additional District Magistrate against PM Narendra Modi, claiming that the road show in the city on April 25 had exceeded the expenditure permitted by the Election commission. The party AAP alleged that over Rs 1.27 crore was spent on the event.
In his complaint letter, the APP spokesperson claimed that the Prime Minister flouted Section 77 of the Representation of the Peoples Act 1951, which requires all candidates to maintain a correct account of their expenditures. “BJP’s candidate from Varanasi Shri Narendra Modi is openly flouting this rule,” he writes and goes onto cite the poll body’s guideline that allows candidates to spend a maximum of Rs 70 Lakh.
Singh said that the Modi’s roadshow on April 25 in Varanasi had crossed the stipulated expenditure, which he backs with a list of the various expenses he claims the BJP incurred. This includes costs incurred in ferrying PM Modi, the party leaders and workers to the location and for putting them up in hotels.
PM Narendra Modi’s massive roadshow on Thursday, ahead of his nomination filing, drew thousands of people and was seen as the National Democratic Alliance’s show of strength. At Varanasi, Modi was joined by BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, party's state president Mahendra Nath Pandey and allied party leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Nitish Kumar.
ज़रा ध्यान से पढ़िये मोदी जी के नामांकन जुलूस में किस तरह उड़ाईं गई चुनाव आयोग के नियमों की धज्जियाँ मोदी जी ने पार की ख़र्च की सीमा नामांकन में ख़र्च किया 1 करोड़ 27 लाख रु चुनाव आयोग मोदी जी को चुनाव लड़ने से अयोग्य घोषित करे। pic.twitter.com/4O2LU4r0jJ— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) April 27, 2019
