Govt Should Take Responsibility for People’s Savings if Banks Go Bust, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that after the Nirav Modi episode people have become suspicious of banks.Uddhav said that government should take responsibility for people's savings if a bank goes bust. "There is an environment of distrust towards banks these days. People save their hard earned money in banks. We are going to tell government now, that if a bank goes bust, Central and State governments will have to take responsibility of it," he said at a book launch function hereApart from the Rs 11,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam, Uddhav spoke on a range of issues including, Sharad Pawar’s comments on Bal Thackeray, reservation and the alliance with the BJP at the book launch of senior Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe.On the issue of reservation, Uddhav said, "If the government would have accepted economic background as the basis of reservation, the society would not have been divided to such an extent."He also rubbished any talk of Shiv Sena responding to BJP's efforts to bring them back in alliance. "People of Maharashtra have now developed trust that we are going to fight for them," he said.Reacting to comments made by NCP leader in an Interview to Raj Thackeray in Pune on Wednesday, Uddhav questioned him over the treatment of his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Asking why 'love' was not showed towards Balasaheb when he was booked in 2000 for writing an editorial in the year 1993, he said, "He was almost 70 then. Why was no love shown then?"Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also took a dig at Pawar at the event. "It takes people 50 years to understand the thought of Balasaheb Thackeray," he said."Balasaheb Thackeray always said that reservation has to be on the basis of economic condition of the person. It should not be on the basis of caste groups. People seem to realise it now. Now, they want the basis for reservation changed," Raut said.He also mentioned that it was Balasaheb who talked of the need for Marathi pride. "People are talking of the need of Marathi people coming together now. Balasaheb had spoken about this, 50 years ago. He had said that if the state had to progress, its people should mobilise themselves on the basis of language," he said.Raut also didn't spare the BJP leadership. "In the public domain, people make fun of Saamana (Shiv Sena mouthpiece). But the same people read the paper on the sly. In public, they question the paper, and berate it. But they can't live without reading it on the sly," he said.