English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Poaching Attempts Being Made as BJP Election Win Not 'Genuine', Claims NCP Maharashtra Chief
Jayant Patil asserted that NCP lawmakers have full faith in party president Sharad Pawar's leadership and none of them will switch over to the BJP.
File photo of NCP president and former Maharashtra CM Sharad Pawar.
Loading...
Mumbai: With the BJP reportedly wooing some opposition MLAs to its fold, the NCP on Wednesday attributed the said attempts to the ruling party's doubts over its own Lok Sabha poll show and "insecurity" ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil told PTI that the BJP does not think the lead NDA took in 225 Assembly segments in the state during the just concluded Lok Sabha polls was "genuine" and hence, "poaching attempts" were being made.
He asserted the NCP lawmakers have full faith in party president Sharad Pawar's leadership and that none of them will switch over to the BJP.
In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, the BJP got 23 seats in the state, which sends 48 members to the Lower House.
Its ally Shiv Sena clinched 18 constituencies, while the NCP won only four seats.
Besides, the Congress, the AIMIM and an Independent could get only one seat each.
The Maharashtra Assembly polls are due in the second-half of this year.
"Why are you trying to woo MLAs after securing lead in 225 Assembly segments (out of total 288) and if you think the figures are genuine? This shows you don't trust the numbers you secured and therefore, the poaching attempts out of insecurity," Patil alleged.
Patil, without mentioning any particular case, wondered if the BJP has turned into "some club", as lawmakers,following a variety of ideologies, were joining it.
On Tuesday, three MLAs from West Bengal, including one each from the TMC and CPI(M), joined the BJP in New Delhi.
Reports of some Congress and NCP MLAs possibly joining the BJP emerged after the NDA's emphatic victory in the Lok Sabha polls.
Speculation that state Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, whose son successfully contested the Lok Sabha poll on BJP's ticket, may join the saffron outfit further fuelled the talk of opposition lawmakers switching loyalties to the ruling party.
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil told PTI that the BJP does not think the lead NDA took in 225 Assembly segments in the state during the just concluded Lok Sabha polls was "genuine" and hence, "poaching attempts" were being made.
He asserted the NCP lawmakers have full faith in party president Sharad Pawar's leadership and that none of them will switch over to the BJP.
In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, the BJP got 23 seats in the state, which sends 48 members to the Lower House.
Its ally Shiv Sena clinched 18 constituencies, while the NCP won only four seats.
Besides, the Congress, the AIMIM and an Independent could get only one seat each.
The Maharashtra Assembly polls are due in the second-half of this year.
"Why are you trying to woo MLAs after securing lead in 225 Assembly segments (out of total 288) and if you think the figures are genuine? This shows you don't trust the numbers you secured and therefore, the poaching attempts out of insecurity," Patil alleged.
Patil, without mentioning any particular case, wondered if the BJP has turned into "some club", as lawmakers,following a variety of ideologies, were joining it.
On Tuesday, three MLAs from West Bengal, including one each from the TMC and CPI(M), joined the BJP in New Delhi.
Reports of some Congress and NCP MLAs possibly joining the BJP emerged after the NDA's emphatic victory in the Lok Sabha polls.
Speculation that state Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, whose son successfully contested the Lok Sabha poll on BJP's ticket, may join the saffron outfit further fuelled the talk of opposition lawmakers switching loyalties to the ruling party.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Would've Been Happy if I Had Only Played Pakistan Series: Archer
- Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
- Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results