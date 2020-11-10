Pohari Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Pohari Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Pohari is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Pohari was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 13 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Pohari seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Pohari constituency: Ummed Singh Adiwashi (Ambedkarite Party of India), Suresh Dhakad Rathkheda (Bharatiya Janata Party), Vinod Shakya (Bahujan Mukti Party), Kailash Kushwah (Bahujan Samaj Party), Hari Vallabh Shukla (Indian National Congress), Kailash Parihar (Independent), Tofik Mohammad (Independent), Param Singh Rawat (Independent), Radhe Dhakar (Independent), Satyendra Dhakad (Independent), Vaibhav (Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party), Vinod Dhakad (Rashtriya Vanchit Party), Er Girraj Singh Dulhara (Samajwadi Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.