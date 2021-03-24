Police Attack on MLAs in Bihar Legislative Assembly a Criminal Act, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh has reacted strongly to the ruckus in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Tuesday over the Special Armed Police Bill.

Terming the entire episode “violent” and “blasphemous”, the Samajwadi Chief tweeted on Wednesday, “Attack on MLAs by armed forces in Bihar Legislative Assembly is a criminal act. The attacks on unemployed youth on the street also show what the BJP governments understand after getting power. Blasphemous! There has been a violent attack on democracy in Bihar.”

Unprecedented chaos erupted inside the Bihar assembly on Tuesday when police was called inside to assist the marshals in evicting unruly opposition members who tried to physically prevent the Speaker from taking his Chair. Sources in the five-party Grand Alliance said on condition of anonymity that there were instructions from “leadership" that the House must not be allowed to function on the penultimate day of the month-long budget session.

The ruckus saw police intervention as the RJD MLAs allegedly took the Speaker of the Assembly hostage for over three hours. The police entered the assembly and forcibly took out the opposition legislators. RJD MLA Satish Kumar got injured in the process and was sent to a hospital.

MLA Satyendra Kumar alleged that he was beaten up. Some women MLAs also claimed that they were manhandled. RJD MLA Kiran Devi, Congress MLA Pratima Kumari and RJD MLA Anita Devi accused the police of assault. Photos of RJD MLAs being thrown out of the House also surfaced online. Photographs of legislators being beaten up and taken out were captured by the media.

Questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on police action, Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in Bihar, said, “Sticks on honourable MLAs inside the House. Sticks on unemployed youth on the streets. Nitish Kumar has become a victim of mental insanity after becoming the third-grade leader of a third-grade party.”

Later, addressing the media, Tejashwi said, “A black law was introduced today. Today is the first time that the police were called to the ‘temple of democracy’. Our legislators were beaten up. A female legislator was manhandled. All this happened as per the orders of the chief minister.”