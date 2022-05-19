Police Case Against Kerala Congress Chief K Sudhakaran for ‘Dog’ Remark Against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kochi Police registered a case against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran on Thursday for his remark that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was “running around like a dog”. The complaint was filed by CPM’s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) under Section 153 of IPC for creating provocation with the intent to cause riot.

With the Thrikkakara by-election campaign moving in full swing, the comment by Sudhakaran has sparked a controversy.

Sudhakaran had made a comment on Pinarayi Vijayan to local media here, “We should see that the CM is running around like this. For a by-election, he is roaming around like a dog that has been broken from the leash. Is there any one to control him?”

After this comment, Left Democratic Front convener EP Jayarajan said even ordinary party workers do not use such words. Jayarajan said Sudhakaran’s statement is highly reprehensible and action should be taken against him.

Sudhakaran later said he did not call the chief minster a “dog” but was referring to a colloquial used in the Malabar region. “What I meant was about the travel. If the CM felt that I called him like that, I will withdraw it,” Sudhakaran said.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan, however, said it is CM Vijayan who has the credit of using foul language in Kerala politics. “They are trying to provoke and create new issues as they have failed in all other issues that we raised for the bye-election. K Sudhakaran had said it was a colloquial talk and if the words have hurt the CM he will withdraw it. The CPM is trying to keep this alive by registering a case,” Satheeshan said.

Satheeshan further said the case registered against Sudhakaran will not even stand in the veranda of a court.

